Recapping some local sports in the past week:

Clinton

Dark Horse football went on a tear last Friday, eviscerating the Fairmont Golden Tornadoes 65-6. It was a truly lopsided affair as the Tornadoes couldn’t move the ball at all from the overwhelming Dark Horse defense. Onias Robinson and Amaris Williams put up significant defensive numbers. Each had eight tackles and two sacks. Williams had an astounding seven tackles for a loss. Clinton is on a five game win streak, outscoring their opponents this streak 275 to 47.Horses find themselves 6-1 overall and 2nd in the conference at 3-0.

Dark Horse soccer recorded their third straight win this Thursday against their rival, Midway Raiders. They won in a close bout on the pitch, 3-1. The Dark Horses remain unbeaten on the road, tying only two matches this season in away games. Their current record, as of Friday, is 11-2-2 and unbeaten in their conference 5-0.

Harrells

Harrells football has had a fall from grace compared to their previous 12-1 season. Last Friday, the rematch from their meeting at the state championship did not go as well. The Crusaders were handed a convincing loss from Cabarrus Cougars 46-0. Harrells is coming off two losses, their record is 2-4 overall and 1-1 in the conference at fourth place.

The Crusaders soccer team’s win streak came to an end last Tuesday against Coastal Christian Centurions. Eighty minutes simply wasn’t enough for these two teams. The double overtime event was defense heavy, as both squads refused to cave under any pressure. Finally, Coastal came away with the sole score of the evening, the game ending 1-0. As of this Friday, the Crusaders tout a 9-5 record overall and still hold third place in conference at 0-1. It’s worth noting that over the course of their seven game streak, they held dominance over their opponents. Allowing two goals in only one match and out scoring the opposition 45 to 2.

The Lady Crusaders, conversely, have struggled this year in volleyball. Adding a fifth loss in a row to the column, getting shut out by Coastal Christian 3-0 and Thursday’s game against Cape Fear was postponed due to weather. They are slated for a doubleheader on Tuesday Oct 11 at 5:45 p.m., as of this Friday. The team, currently, posts a 2-15 and after the loss are 0-1 in conference.

Hobbton

The Wildcat soccer team is currently decimating the conference touting a 4-0 record with their most recent back to back wins against Lakewood and Union. They dominated the pitch last week scoring 11 to Lakewood and Union’s combined score of one. The Cats currently are riding high on an overall record of 8-4 with a seven game win streak.

The Lady Cats unfortunately are not sharing the same success as the soccer squad. They have an unsettling six game losing streak. On Thursday, the Lady Eagles of Rosewood handily defeated the Cats in their court 3-0. Hobbton volleyball currently stands last in their conference at 0-6 with an overall record of 4-8

Lakewood

Lakewood’s soccer team has been struggling going 3-8-1 overall for the season with their most recent loss coming from the Neuse Charter Cougars. They lost 3-2 in this tightly contested 80 minutes on the pitch. They remain winless in the conference with a 0-4 record.

Union

Spartan soccer currently holds a three game losing streak. They lost last week on Monday against North Duplin in a shutout 5-0. As of Friday, they currently hold a 2-7-1 record and hold fourth place in their conference 1-3.