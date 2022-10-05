Horses rally, win 3 straight sets to oust Eagles, 3-2

The Lady Horses were looking for redemption on Monday evening over their opponent the East Bladen Eagles. It was just last month these two teams faced off in a close bout, Clinton walked away losing in five sets, 3-2, last time. Clinton got sweet revenge from their previous heartbreak at East Bladen. The Lady Horses fought hard to overcome a 0-2 deficit to win the game. Winning three sets in a row, Clinton wins big 3-2.

The Lady Horses came out ahead, making it 6-2. East Bladen came roaring back, but it was a struggle. Clinton didn’t make it easy on them as Kurtin Rose and Jayda Matthis made a slew of blocks forcing the Eagles to restart their advance. That didn’t stop them however, despite the challenges Clinton brought Bladen pressed ahead. They would eventually take the lead and some before the Clinton would call a timeout. The score was 13-9.

The fight for points became longer and longer as neither team was willing to bend. Back and forth these two went, Bladen kept up the pressure finally getting some breathing room from the relentless Horses, 20-17. Clinton crept in closer to try and recapture their lead, but Bladen proved stubborn. Very little separated these two as this was sure to be a competitive match. Bladen takes the first set 25-22 and leads the series 1-0.

The second set started off neck and neck, with players from both sides making tremendous saves to keep their play alive. When it was tied at 6-6, the Lady Eagles started to add to their lead. They battled back and forth but Clinton kept falling behind with the score 13-9. The plays were lengthy and weariness appeared to set in as Bladen inched closer to victory, 16-9. It didn’t get better from here as the Horses, in a rare moment, appeared to have no answer for this team. The Eagles would take the second set 25-14 and lead the series 2-0.

The third set the Lady Horses looked more composed. They came out hot taking a five point lead early, 7-2. Bladen almost took lead at 7-6, but Clinton turned up the pressure, keeping them at bay 12-9. The Lady Horses stampede continued as they extended their lead further 20-11. Abigail Williams landed three consecutive kill shots during Clinton’s seven points rally. This set was a little chaotic towards the end. During the whole match, there had been some questionable calls from the refs. The head ref blew his whistle prematurely and interrupted play. The crowd erupted as both teams stopped and turned the ref in confusion. After a couple minutes in delegation with the other referee, the point went to Clinton but Bladen was clearly not happy. The court got loud from parents as no one really understood what happened in the first. Following that, after a momentum killing spike from MacKenzie Pope, the Dark Horses celebrated early and roamed off the court. The Lady Eagles weren’t happy about this either, and some chirping took place between the rivals. The court would finally settle in to finish the set. Clinton scored the last point quickly to win the round, 25-12.

The fourth set was as lopsided as the previous one. It wasn’t even close in the beginning, as Clinton’s offense was firing on all cylinders. East Bladen looked defeated this set as they couldn’t get anything started. The Lady Horses held the Eagles down this blowout set and cruised to victory 25-13 and comeback to tie the series up 2-2.

In the final set, the match was considerably closer as Bladen tightened up their position play and tactics to keep the game close, 8-5. The next play was fantastic. East Bladen sent over a spike that ricocheted off a player. Abigail ran and hit the ball back, where it rolled over the net to Bladen’s side. They’d return it only for Pope to send a missile to their side of the court, making the score 9-5.

The heat continued to increase as Bladen was red hot scoring five and bringing the lead to within one 10-9. Their tenacious play paid off and brought them back as they tied it up 10 all. The Lady Eagles took their first lead in the set 12-11. That would be their last taste of hope however, as Clinton shut them down scoring four consecutive points to end the match, 15-12.

Clinton ascends to 12-5 overall and 6-2 in conference. They’re scheduled to be at home on Thursday, Oct. 6, at 6 p.m. Next week, they will be on the road against St. Pauls on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 6:30 p.m.

