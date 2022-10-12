The end of the regular season of the 2022 football season is fast approaching as we are now entering Week 8! We have several interesting match-ups around the area this week, including the biggest matchup from the SAC-7 Conference between St. Pauls and Clinton. Midway is off this week but elsewhere, there should be some good games! Let’s jump right in and break down this week’s matchups.

Union vs North Duplin

Union’s struggles this season continue as they fell victim to the Rosewood Eagles this past week. Next up for the Spartans is a showdown with North Duplin, who is coming off a big win against Lakewood. In the game against the Leopards, the Rebels found some success both in the air and on the ground. Though they didn’t throw the ball a ton, when they did, it was pretty effective. Quarterback Luke Kelly was 3-of-4 passing for a 107 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, their ground game was really effective with Eli Morrisey getting 122 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries and Khamari Leak getting 88 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries. If we’re being honest, this trio will probably have big nights in what will likely be a North Duplin win, keeping them in contention for the top spot in the Carolina 1A Conference.

Game time at Union is 7 p.m.

Harrells vs Grace Christian

Another game slated to take place at the southern end of the county is Harrells hosting Grace Christian. The Crusaders are also enduring a slump, suffering what is technically a 4-game losing streak (a forfeit win against Wake Christian is in the mix). Grace Christian comes in winless on the season and none of their games have really been that close. Stats are nonexistent for the Eagles but based on what we do know, this is a prime opportunity for the Crusaders to finally break back into the win column.

Game time at Harrells is 7 p.m.

Lakewood vs Hobbton

Typically, this game would be our featured Game of the Week, however a more pressing game is taking place over at Clinton. That doesn’t mean, however, that this game isn’t significant as this one will go a long ways in determining the final standings in the Carolina 1A Conference. Both the Wildcats and the Leopards enter the game at 1-1 in the standings and given what’s happened so far, it seems like North Duplin and Rosewood have the advantage to claim the top two spots, which means this game would be the third-place game. There’s still a long ways to go and a lot could happen, but, this is what is possibly shaping up! This game has the makings to be a great game. Both teams seem to be pretty even, though the possible loss of Tony Freeman for Lakewood could prove to be impactful. For Lakewood, in addition to Kollin Hunter and Bobby Henry, they’re going to look for some other guys to step up and become some playmakers should Freeman be sidelined. For Hobbton, they also feature an arsenal of athletes that could tip the advantage their way, including quarterback Cole Weeks, running back Bobby Dial, and receivers Ashawd Wynn and Riley Brewington.

This one should be a fun one!

Game time at Lakewood is 7 p.m.

Clinton vs St. Pauls

The anticipation for this game has been building for some time now as both teams are undefeated and have been plowing through the Southeastern Athletic Conference. This one will more than likely determine the conference championship so the atmosphere at Dark Horse Stadium should be electric. That’s why this one is this week’s Game of the Week. For St. Pauls, everyone knows the name Kemarion Baldwin. The senior running back has been a big name for the Bulldogs for a while now and for good reason. Baldwin has amassed 1,392 yards on the ground this season so it’s no surprise he’ll be suspect number one when the St. Pauls offense lines up. The Bulldogs passing game is also to be respected with sophomore quarterback Theophilus Setzer completing 47-of-95 pass attempts for 732 yards. For Clinton, the Dark Horses also have a good mix of run/pass, but, they do tend to lean to their rushing game. Instead of one key ball-carrier, Clinton uses a variety. Josiah McLaurin leads the efforts with 483 yards, but Josiah Robinson follows up with 369 yards, Nydarion Blackwell has 345, and Amaris Williams has 200. It really looks like this game is going to be a good ole, ground and pound ball came that is going to test the defenses of both teams. It definitely should be a fun one!

Game time is 7 p.m.