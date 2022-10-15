Unbeaten Midway snaps Spartan streak

Wednesday night at Spivey’s Corner, the undefeated Lady Raiders hosted the Lady Spartans of Union in a competition between two powerhouses in Sampson County volleyball. In an oddly lopsided affair, The Lady Spartans were simply outclassed in this match, in two of the three sets they were beaten by more than ten points. The Midway Lady Raiders extend their undefeated streak to 19-0. Union takes the loss ending their streak at four and putting them at 14-5.

The Lady Spartans started off cold, being outscored 6-2. Morgan Hall delivered a big spike for their fourth consecutive point. Union was stunned, as their play was incredibly sluggish in the first set, seemingly giving up points. Union called a timeout, hoping to shake the team awake with the score, 9-3.

The Spartan meltdown was in full effect as the Lady Raiders continued to rack up the score, effortlessly. Another Union timeout followed after they had been repeatedly beaten down for the set, with the score 19-8. The uncharacteristically quiet Lady Spartans were frozen in place as Midway imposed their will, handily silencing Union and taking the first set, 25-9.

The second set started out strong as both teams were keeping up with each other. Midway ran away with it, despite Union’s strong play keeping the volleys long. The Lady Raiders continued to punish the Spartans as they just couldn’t keep up, the score was 18-11. They continued their impressive play until the score was 20-14, then Union began hard charging for the lead. They started exchanging points until Midway got to 23 and Union, 17. The Lady Spartans charged to the finish line, fighting hard against the Raiders, bringing them within three, 23-20. Midway would outlast them in the end and shut down the rally before it really took off. Slamming the door off a spike from Lady Raider Hall, they take the second, with the score 25-20.

At the beginning of the third, the Lady Raiders were cooking, putting Union down early 6-1. The Lady Spartans called a timeout at 9-3, again hoping to jump start a normally explosive team. It wasn’t enough as the Lady Raiders continued to pummel Union, as the Spartans offense was nonexistent, they called a timeout at 18-7. Union scored five to the Lady Raiders seven, as Midway’s undefeated streak remained intact. They closed the game in three, 25-12.

The Lady Raiders are having a truly one of a kind year. Not only have they won 19 in a row, they haven’t lost a set since August 29th. To put that into perspective, that’s 39 rounds of volleyball or 13 shutouts in a row. Next week is their last week of season play before the playoffs. They will be at home against West Bladen at 6 p.m.

The Lady Spartans of Union, despite their loss on Wednesday, have had a Cinderella year of their own. A struggling volleyball squad in years past, they’ve managed to do a complete 180 this year and shock the Carolina 1A. As of writing this, they hold second place in the conference at 7-2 and tout a 14-5 record.

Playoffs start next Saturday, Oct. 22. Time to be determined.

