Midway takes 20th straight; Horses shut out

Thursday was amped up for the long awaited rematch between these two dominate volleyball squad, The Clinton Dark Horses and the Midway Raiders. The Lady Horses were coming into this match with an impressive record 14-5, having just lost to St. Paul’s on Tuesday. The Lady Raiders had just come off another shutout victory over county neighbor Union, chugging along on their undefeated streak, 19-0. The Lady Horses put up a fight but it simply wasn’t enough for the mighty Lady Raiders of Midway, who took their 20th straight victory of the season over rival Clinton in a sweep, 3-0.

The first set was surprisingly lopsided as the Lady Horses struggled to do anything during this first round of play. The Lady Raiders dominate performance held Clinton to a measly six points as Midway walks away with it, 25-6.

The second set of this explosive match started off right for both teams. They both played at a higher level against each other as both of these juggernaut teams were competing to sour each other’s seasons in this heated rivalry match. At 6-6, the Lady Raiders revved up their play and put Clinton lagging behind. The score got to 9-6 before the Lady Horses called a timeout in an attempt to regroup. The exchanging of points began as the Ladies in White began to exhibit that incredible skill and changed the tempo on the Raiders. They pulled themselves ever closer to the lead at 10-9. Midway would take back control at 12-10 after a couple of long fought volleys. The Raiders couldn’t escape the Horses clutches as they continued to battle for every point with the score 18-15. However, the relentless Raider attack was overwhelming as they pummeled Clinton down for six straight before the Horse called a timeout at 22-15. The Lady Horses struggled to generate anything as Samantha Carter made three blocks that ended up sealing the game that effectively shutdown the normally powerful front three of the Horse offense. Midway takes the first 25-15.

In the third, Clinton found themselves close trailing by two in the first ten points 6-4. The Lady Horses would score one more point but that would be the last for a bit as Midway built on their lead. Despite the ferocity of the Horses advance and the Raiders pushed their lead up by seven, 13-5. Clinton calls a timeout desperately trying to salvage the set. The Dark Horses sluggishly put themselves back in it, but the Raiders were just too much. A disputed point at 18-10 went to Midway 19-10 that turned the crowd against the referee as a barrage of boos were sent his way. The Lady Horses could muster only two more points against the mighty Raiders as they took the third, 25-12.

The Lady Raiders of Midway are 20-0 on the year, recording the 14th consecutive shutout and firmly holding first in the conference. They are set to play at home for their final game of the year before the playoffs. The game is on Tuesday Oct. 18 at 6 p.m. against the West Bladen Knights (5-13).

The Lady Horses fall to 14-7 after back-to-back losses this week. They are in contention for second place in conference at 8-4, one game behind East Bladen. They will be on the road for their final game of the regular season to play against the Heide Trask Titans (2-18) on Wednesday Oct. 19 at 6 p.m.

