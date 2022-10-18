Leopards ousted in first-round sweep

Lakewood faced off against the tournament host Rosewood Eagles in the Carolina 1A Tournament on Monday, looking to avenge a 3-0 home sweep at the hands of the Eagles and eyeing an upset of the No. 2 seed in the conference. The Eagles would not falter, however, and repeated their result from the last time, with another 3-0 sweep.

After four points, Rosewood was held on the ropes, as Lakewood battled fiercely for every point. After the Eagles took the lead, the Leopards fell apart, only scoring one while Rosewood scored nine. Rosewood led the first set, 12-3. The Lady Leopards showed more signs of life and kept coming after the dominant Eagles team. However, Rosewood’s suffocating play choked out the Leopards in the first, 25-10. Rosewood takes the first 1-0.

The Leopards and Eagles locked horns in the first ten, with Rosewood ahead only by two, 6-4. Lakewood continued to struggle finding themselves deep in the hole again as the Eagles played fiercely, behind by six, 14-8. The Lady Leopards clawed back into the match keep the lead within reach, behind by one 16-15. Rosewood extended their lead by four at 20-16, but Lakewood surged back within two after a couple of missteps by the Eagles, 20-18. They’d only score one more, before Rosewood took control of the meet, slamming the door in their second set win, 25-19.

It started off even at two all, but Rosewood began to run away with it after three consecutive blocks from Lady Eagle Avery Ramsey, which helped them get to 8-4. As was the trend for the evening, the Eagles took another commanding lead over the Leopards at, 18-9. Lakewood could never recover and would succumb to the Rosewood onslaught, losing the final set 25-15.

Rosewood advanced to the next round to take on the Lady Spartans of Union, which was set for Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Hobbton High School. Lakewood ends their season on a sour note, winning just three games this season and only one in conference play. Their final record was 3-17 overall and sixth place in conference at 1-9.

