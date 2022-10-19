Union survives Rosewood, returns to finals after 17 years

It was a chilly Tuesday evening, but the court was on fire at Hobbton High, as the crowd was treated to two strong teams in the Carolina 1A Tournament. The Rosewood Eagles were set to take on the Lady Spartans of Union, a game of two passionate teams who ultimately went to five sets — one going into extra points. In the end, the Lady Spartans returned to the finals for the first time since 2005 after overcoming the Lady Eagles, taking the victory 3-2.

After 10 exchanges between these two, the crowd was roaring, everyone entertained by the tremendous talent on the court. Union came in ready to play, leading early 4-2. The Lady Eagles were no slouches and tied up at five all. At 12-11 Rosewood’s lead, the competition was tight with neither team holding more than a two point advantage over each other.

That changed after Rosewood took the lead again, at 15-14 and took the next two points putting them three ahead, 17-14. Union called a timeout. It was a good call as the Lady Spartans returned to the court, reinvigorated. It took Rosewood quite some effort to get to 22 points, as they had to navigate a fierce squad, refusing to give in. The Lady Spartans take their second timeout with the score 22-18.

The Lady Eagles blinked first and Union came roaring back bringing the match within one 24-23. After a long first set, the Lady Spartans would fall as Adrienne Barbour’s spike was blocked by Kylie Huffman and fell on the Union side. Rosewood survives the first, 25-23.

The second set started rough for Union falling behind by three at 5-2. The Spartans hung on for the ride, keeping up with the score 10-6. Rosewood was outdone in this rally as Union strung together five points to the Eagles one. Rosewood calls a timeout at 11 all. They would lose the lead after their break and fall behind by two 13-11. It wouldn’t take long for Rosewood to snatch it back as they took the lead, 15-13. After getting ahead by three, Union would call a timeout. The score 16-13. Sofia Del Rello and Barbour made two critical plays to bring the Spartans back in it. Barbour blocked Kylie Huffman who had been finding space and scoring points most of the night.

During one of the many long lasting volleys, Del Rello made a smooth play and saved the ball from going out of bounds. She set it up perfectly for Spearman who smashed the ball on the Rosewood side giving them another point. Despite the Eagle’s strong play, Union shifted the momentum, as Rosewood found themselves suddenly behind 21-17. The largest lead Union held over them up to this point. Rosewood regained possession down by four 22-18. The Eagles were shaken but undeterred as they continued to give chase to the fleeing Spartans. Rosewood calls a timeout down by three 24-21.

The Eagles would only score one more point this set, as Union’s Morgan Smith would tip the ball over the net. Rosewood faltered as the ball fell to their side, giving Union the second set at 25-22 and squaring up the series, 1-1.

As was before, Rosewood and Union were determined to end each other’s seasons. All was laid out on the court after 18 exchanges as they were tied 9-9. After this, the Lady Eagles began to pick at Union and slowly pulled themselves to a four point lead before the Spartans called a time, at 18-14. Union rallied and got motivated, tightening up their positioning and bracing for the long haul. They brought it back to within two at 20-18. The epic continued as Union brought it back within one in this teeter totter set. The lead up to this point had changed hands ten or more times. The score 23-22. The Spartans remained poised and tied it up again 24, forcing extra points. It didn’t take long after this, the highly charged Union squad shut them down. Spearman would come in clutch and deliver a resounding killshot that ended another long set in this match. Union led the series 2-1 at that point.

In the fourth set, didn’t start off well for Rosewood. After the break, the Lady Eagles made some serious adjustments. They racked up 11 points to the Spartans 4, the largest lead of the evening to this point. Union would call their second timeout of the round as Union began falling apart, Union trailing by seven 16-9. The Eagles were in full control as Union was coming apart at the seams in this round. Rosewood running away with it at 23-13. Union scrambled to comeback but it was futile as Rosewood scored their final point, bringing this match into five rounds. Rosewood handily won the fourth, 25-15.

Only fifteen points needed to win the fifth, the court was loud as the crowd battled it out for decibels. Union led early 3-1. After Rosewood tied up, the highly charged Lady Spartans kept coming at them. Their relentless play kept them with a small three point lead. Only eight more to earn a ticket to finals, Union leading 7-4. The Spartans are coasting until a point is awarded to Rosewood, a call strongly disputed by crowd and the Union coach, the score was 11-8. The Eagles took advantage and brought themselves within one before the Union timeout, 11-10. Rosewood couldn’t handle the new energy the Union crowd injected in the squad as they scored three unanswered.

That final point nearly blew the roof off the court as the Lady Spartans scored to put an end to this truly epic volleyball match.

Union returns to the finals after a 17- year absence. On Wednesday, they were set to take on the undefeated Neuse Charter Cougars at Hobbton High at 6 p.m.

