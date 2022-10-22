Clinton, Midway, Union make playoffs

Volleyball state championship play is upon us.

Sampson County will be represented by three teams this year in the NCHSAA playoffs: Clinton, Midway and Union.

NCHSAA 2A

The Midway Lady Raiders have had a reigned supreme all year with their powerful play. Midway boasted a perfect season for the first time in school history, claimed the Southeastern Athletic Championship and waltzed through the season with a record of 22-0. Their superior performance all year, earned them the number one seed in the NCHSAA State tournament. They will be playing in the state tournament starting on Saturday. The No. 1 Lady Raiders will be hosting the No. 32 West Craven Eagles at 6 p.m.

The Clinton Lady Dark Horses have a had a strong season. They placed 3rd in the Southeastern Athletic Conference with an 8-4 record, two of those coming from the undefeated Midway Lady Raiders. They finished the season overall at 15-7 and earned a spot in the NCHSAA State Tournament. They earned the No. 20 seed in the tourney and are slated to faceoff against an old rival, the No. 13 Wallace Rose-Hill Bulldogs. Their last meeting on Sept. 19, Clinton came away with the win in a tight 3-2 match.

NCHSAA 1A

Out of Sampson County, the Lady Spartans of Union are the only 1A school represented in the NCHSAA State Tournament. Union had a cinderella kind of year, in the past Union volleyball had not been much of a competitor on the court. That changed this year as Union posted a solid 15-7 overall and placing third in the Carolina 1A with a 7-3 record. They didn’t take the conference trophy this year, but they did make the finals. The first time this team has done so since 2005. Their historic season earned them the No. 19 seed in the tournament as they will travel to take on the No. 14 Northside-Pinetown Panthers on Saturday Oct. 22 at 2 p.m.