Cougars sweep Spartans in conference tourney

The Carolina 1A Conference tournament came to a close on Wednesday as the Union Spartans were swept in the finals by the Neuse Charter Cougars, who were in supreme form all year.

The Lady Cougars started the match off in top shape. They played exceptionally well in the beginning, burying Union in a wave of offense. Ariyona Spearman made a couple of powerful kills to keep some form of offense on the court. Unfortunately, the front line struggled against Neuse Charter as they continued to soar over the net and land point after point. The Lady Spartans showed signs of life, however and made some strong blocks that put a couple of points on their end. Neuse Charter had no intentions of slowing down, putting Union down a set quickly at 25-10.

The start of the second was a little better for Union. The Lady Spartans engaged in some long exchanges early on with the Lady Cougars. With Spearman and Adrienne Barbour had shifted over a bit and found success slowing them down. However, it quickly soured for the Spartans. At 3-2, The Lady Cougars shifted further as well and found a hole in the Lady Spartans defense. Union called a timeout hoping to plug the leak. The Lady Cougars led 8-2.

The hole had expanded and Union was sinking fast as the Cougars hit the same gap a total of five times during the Cougars possession. When the Lady Spartans finally got possession back the score was 15-4. That would be their last as Union would only score two more points this round. Neuse Charter had their way with them and finished off this set at 25-6. Neuse Charter was only one win away to be crowned champions.

The next set showed promise again for the Lady Spartans. They managed to keep it a little closer in the beginning as they trailed the Cougars early 6-4. After some competitive volleys between them, Union was holding their own with the score 11-8. The Lady Spartans had found some rhythm and were putting together an offensive attack, however the Cougars were intent on making it a early night and busted through. They really did some damage as they hit spike after spike again and lengthened the gap by eight with the score 17-9. After that, it was game over for Union as Neuse Charter would take the tournament shortly after. The Lady Spartans made a couple of plays in the end to make it respectable, but the Cougars had this one well in hand. Neuse Charter won the set 25-13 and took the tournament finals in three over the Spartans, 3-0.

Though they didn’t win the tournament, it can’t be discounted the truly wonderful year this squad had put together. Having not been in the finals in 17 years, breaking their losing streak to Lakewood and posting their best volleyball record in recent memory, Union can take that with pride as they claimed runner up for the Carolina 1A Conference championship.

The NCHSAA State tournament begins on Saturday Oct. 22. The Lady Spartans seeding is still in flux, but they will be in the state playoff.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected]