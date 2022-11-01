Clinton, Harrells, Hobbton, Lakewood, Midway all in

Sampson County football regular season came to a close on Friday, Oct. 28. Out of the six teams that hail from the county, five will move on to the NCHSAA and NCISAA State Tournament starting this Friday, Nov. 4. Clinton claimed the SAC-7 conference title with a 9-1 overall record and Hobbton placed second for the Carolina 1A East behind the Rosewood Eagles, the only conference team who beat them this year.

Clinton

The Dark Horses claimed the Southeastern Athletic Conference title. Their sole loss of the year came in week two and they never looked back taking the rest of the season, racking up eight wins in a row. A big part of that success came from Josiah McLaurin who put 21 total touchdowns with 13 of those on the ground. Along with his prowess on the ground, he pulled in 475 receiving yards out of a total 1243 all purpose yards, which he led the team in as well. Defensively, Amaris Williams placed first in conference (6th in the enitrie state) in sacks with 15. Clinton was truly a powerhouse squad this year, they scored 458 points and gave up 142 points. Their final record for the regular season is 9-1 and undefeated in conference play at 6-0.

On Friday, Nov. 4, they are set to play against the Beddingfield Bruins (5-5).

Harrells

The Crusaders struggled this season with the loss of experience during the off-season. Last year with a senior packed team they cruised to 12-0, but fell short in the finals. Harrells was a shell of that this year with an overall record of 3-7 and placing fourth in the NCISAA Big East conference with a 1-3 record. Quarterback Ethan Spell had a decent season with 821 yards through the air and 217 on the ground. He was able to spread the ball around with three receivers having over a hundred yards in the season: Dashun McKoy 196 (team leader), Samir Gibbs 155 yards and Case Barber 105 yards.

The Crusaders will be looking for some redemption this upcoming Friday as they compete against the Trinity Christian Crusaders (5-4) on the road.

Hobbton

The Wildcats took the Carolina 1A Conference by storm. Hobbton put up an impressive 8-2 record, tying the school record for wins in a season. The running back, Bobby Dial, was a workhorse for the team racking up 1091 yards, ranking ninth in the 1A division, for the year and 12 touchdowns. That wasn’t their only weapon, however, with Cole Weeks holding fourth in the NC 1A division for passing yards. He put up 1,606 yards this season with 18 touchdowns. Ashwad Wynn was second in the division for receiving yards with 749.

The Wildcats will host Friday’s round 1 game against Northwest Halifax at 7 p.m.

Lakewood

The Leopards season stalled out towards the end, losing three of their last five games putting them at 5-5. Despite the record, Lakewood outscored their opponents overall 304 to 189 with their biggest loss coming from the Rosewood Eagles 38-7. The run game has been the biggest asset to the Leopards this year with the tandem from Tony Freeman and Bobby Henry with each of them over 500 yards rushing for the year and scoring 17 touchdowns combined. Their sophomore Cameron Carr also pulled in a decent haul on the ground this year with 325 yards. The defense was led by two sophomores, Nakia Owens and Cameron Williams. The Linebacker and Lineman led the defense with 76 and 56, respectively, total tackles. In addition, Williams posted three sacks.

They travel to Warrenton to compete in the state championship tournament on Nov. 4 against the Warren County Eagles at 7 p.m.

Midway

The Raiders started off sluggishly losing their first two games of the season, including a loss to longtime rival, the Hobbton Wildcats, in the first game of the season by a score, 40-32. Midway got it together and managed to put together a respectable season at 6-4 and holding third place in their conference. Tripp Westbrook racked up 1159 yards and 13 touchdowns in just six games through the air this season. Trey Gregory was the offensive machine that put the Raiders in contention with 15 total touchdowns, he also led the team in receiving yards. Junior Dustin Williams was a tank on the defense, shredding the opposing players racking up 91 total tackles, leading the conference. Of those 91, he completed 71 by himself. He also led the defense in tackles for a loss (7) and sacks (1.5).

Midway will be on the road traveling to Beaufort to take on the East Carteret Mariners (7-3) on Nov. 4 at 7 p.m.