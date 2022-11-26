Spring Creek takes it to Spartans, 71-41

Basketball season kicked off on Tuesday just before Thanksgiving. The Union Spartans hosted the Spring Creek Gators in the first game of the year. The Gators came ready to play and defeated the Spartans handily, 71-41.

The first period started off slow as both teams held the perimeter and worked their way into the paint. Spring Creek would strike first and put up six points while leaving Union behind, 6-0. Mikhail McNeil put the Spartans on the board, weaving through traffic and laid the ball up for two.

Jabarus Boykin made his presence known and delivered two big blocks to keep the Gators from adding on. The Gators were relentless however and continued to press the Union side of the court scoring nine more points after a slew of fouls that resulted in free throws.

At the end of the first, Union trailed by thirteen, 15-2.

The Spartans started to make some headway in the deficit and put together an offensive.

Taylor was awarded a free throws due to a technical foul. He made one of the two to bring the score to 15-8.

From here Spring Creek turned up the pressure and started a scoring barrage, but the Spartans held their own and outscored them in the second. Union put up sixteen points for the second period with the Gators only 11 bring the lead within reach going into halftime.

The Spartans were hyped as the half came to a close, after a steal from a throw in for an easy two points to cap off the first half, Union still trailing 26-18.

The third period started out with the Gators stealing the ball and putting it in for two, in the first twenty seconds. The Gators continued their aggression and quickly put themselves way ahead of Union fell behind by 22 before the halfway point of the third. McNeil and Taylor made a small dent in their hole against Spring Creek.

Taylor was fouled while making a drive to the net. He managed to still score giving him another attempt to put points on the board. He made his free throw and this would wrap up the Union’s offense for the third as the Gators continuously held the Spartans on their side of the court. The period ended with Union well behind now, 56-29.

Taylor came out with a vengeance and recorded a steal within the first fifteen seconds and drove to the net. The Gators fouled him on his attempt and headed both of them.

Spring Creek went on another barrage and quickly add to their already big lead before Union called a timeout.

The timeout was ineffective as the Gators poured on nine more points, making it 69-31.

The Spartans would add another ten points to the board but it was too late. The Gators tacked on another two points in the last minute of the game and Union put up their last point in the dwindling seconds. The final score was 71-41.

Union coach Jermaine McNeil had this to say about the game.

“We played a decent game. I’m proud of the young men. There are some things we have to work on. Our rebounding, free throws and boxing out technique needs work, but it will come along in a matter of time.”

The Spartans’ next games will be next Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 29 and 30 respectively.

They will be on the road for both as they take on the Midway Raiders on Tuesday and the Jones Trojans the following day. Both games are at 7:30 p.m.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected]