Union falters late as Midway rolls, 60-39

Union was looking to add another win to the column after their season opening win as they hosted the Midway Lady Raiders; who were poised to start the season off right and weren’t going to go down easily. The Lady Spartans fell apart in the fourth and take their first loss of the season, 60-39.

The first quarter started off slow with both teams struggling to get anything going. Morgan Williams stole the ball from Zadariyah Faison. She’d sprint to catch up and prevent the uncontested layup. Ariyonna Spearman made room and maneuvered through traffic to put up the first points of the match. It wasn’t long before Midway did the same.

The competition kicked up a bit as Faison sunk a three, then Lady Raider Lizzy Kirkland would do the same as these teams turned up the heat, tying it up five all. Spearman was awarded a free throw after a foul and made one putting them ahead by a point. Midway struck quickly to put up two. The Spartans took a shot and it bounced of the rim but it was rebounded and passed it back to Spearman who drained the jump shot, taking back the lead at 8-7. Jaycie Byrd was fouled on her shooting attempt and was awarded two free throws, she made both to bring them back into the lead at 9-8.

The second quarter began with the Raiders being fouled. Morgan Williams sank both free throws to put them up by three, 11-8. Faison was fouled upon her drive to the net and she made one of her two shot. Shortly after, Ariyonna Spearman ran down the court and handed the ball off to Hailey King who was perched on the perimeter. She drained the three to take back the lead, 12-11. Spearman was tripped and given two free throws, she made them both and Union led by three 14-11.

The Lady Spartans were awarded a free throw that they made 15-14. McKenzie Williams drained a two-pointer from medium range, 14-13. In a scuffle, Willaims nabbed the ball and hit another mid-range jumper for two, to put them ahead once more 16-15. Faison sunk a three beyond the perimeter 18-15. Leah Culbreth found room on the court and went on a fast break. Hailey King caught up to her and stopped the shot, but garnered a foul. made one of two of her free throws to bring it to 18-16.

Culbreth found herself on the line again but her missed her one shot. Faison sent a pass to Ahleeyah Richardson who put it in for two 21-16. The Lady Raiders quickly put in four more points before the half to bring the lead within one. At the half, Union led by a small margin, 21-20.

The third quarter started off with a bang, as Midway drove down to the Union net early. They came up empty and Spearman was wide open on the perimeter and she broke free. Spearman drove to the net and drew another foul, she made one free throw to bring them up by two 22-20.

From here the Lady Raiders turned on the jets and quickly put up five points, with Kirkland hitting a three from the side. The Lady Spartans found themselves behind by three. It didn’t stop there as they made a two pointer with a bonus shot from another foul, making it 28-22. The barrage happened fast and Union finally scored, but they were trailing by six, 30-24.

The Lady Spartans needed a spark because Midway was dialed in and had their number. The Raiders padded their, leading by ten 34-24. Spearman came in clutch, putting up a beauty of a shot for three, but Midway immediately answered with another two, 36-27. Spearman drove in again and made the layup while being fouled. She banked her free throw for an easy point to bring them within six, 36-30.

It was an exchange of possession up until the Union timeout as neither team could get anything to drop. This changed after a Midway drive to the other side of the court, with Kara Beth Benton hitting for two from mid-range 38-30. It didn’t end there as Williams hit a two pointer then turned and sunk a three from a distance, to bring them to 43-30. Something happened to the Lady Spartans as their play fell apart with the Lady Raiders scoring at whim.

Katelyn Chestnutt broke the drought with a three, but Midway would find the basket quickly to put up two, 51-33. Peyton Herring made one of her free throws after the foul, it wouldn’t take long for her to be back at the line as she was fouled again shortly after a rebound on the Spartans side. Midway drained two threes quickly to extend their lead to 23 with score late in the fourth, 58-33. From here, the collapse was in full effect, the Lady Spartans couldn’t get anything moving as the Lady Raiders were in complete control. The game came to a close and the Lady Raiders walked away with it, 60-39.

Midway (1-1) starts off their season in high spirits with a 1-0 finish, but would fall the following day on Wednesday Nov. 30. They took to the road to face off the Triton Lady Hawks (3-1), but suffered a heavy loss to the Hawks 56-25. They were looking for a win on Friday, Dec. 2, at 6 p.m. against the Lady Leopards from Lakewood (1-2).

Union traveled on Wednesday, Nov. 30, to compete against the Jones Lady Trojans (0-4) and came away with a big win to bring them to 2-1 in their first three games. The Lady Spartans were at home on Friday, Dec. 2, to take on the North Duplin Lady Rebels (2-0).

