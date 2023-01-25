Mintz Christian Academy students (grades 6-12) recognized for perfect attendance for the first semester of the 2022-23 school year were: Rylan Carothers, 6th grade; Brittney Hall, 7th grade; Wyatt Neal 7th grade; Kate Wanner, 9th grade; and Eli Neal, 10th grade.

Mintz Christian Academy students (K-5) recognized for perfect attendance for the first semester of the 2022-23 school year were: Landon Faircloth, Kindergarten; Randy West, Kindergarten; Cole Autry, 1st grade; Lydia Cannady, 1st grade; Zaylin Alphin, 2nd grade; Scotty West, 2nd grade; Noah Parker, 3rd grade; Landyn Cole, 4th grade; Ansley Herring, 4th grade; Memphis Logan, 5th grade; and Case Tyson, 5th grade.

Mintz Christian Academy students (grades 6-12) recognized for perfect attendance for the first semester of the 2022-23 school year were: Rylan Carothers, 6th grade; Brittney Hall, 7th grade; Wyatt Neal 7th grade; Kate Wanner, 9th grade; and Eli Neal, 10th grade.