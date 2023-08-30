Local project gives back to community

AgCarolina Farm Credit and Prestage Farms completed “Farm Buddies”, a multi-year project that gives back to the local communities they serve. Since September 2021, over 230 local farmers from Sampson and Duplin counties, along with team members of AgCarolina Farm Credit and Prestage Farms have participated in this project, giving back to their local communities where they work and live.

The Farm Buddies project supported efforts to ensure children and young adults do not go hungry when not in school. Local Farmers, AgCarolina Farm Credit employees and Prestage Farms employees were given the opportunity to give a donation to this project, in return for a co-branded Farmer Strong and Prestage Farms hat. The funds raised from the hat purchases provided the means to purchase food items or make a monetary donation to community.

Together, this project raised nearly $7,000 and donated over 6,500 food items and juice boxes to local schools and community partners to distribute to those in need. Additionally, James Sprunt Community College and Sampson Community College were gifted $750 each from project donations to purchase food for their student food pantries.

In a joint statement from AgCarolina Farm Credit and Prestage Farms, “AgCarolina Farm Credit and Prestage Farms both have desires and goals to serve the communities where we live and work. The Farm Buddies project presented an opportunity for our local farmers and dedicated team members at both organizations to fulfill this important work. It was a great honor to see the excitement and participation from our growers and AgCarolina Farm Credit members.”