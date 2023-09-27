Extension event slated for March 23

Get ready for an exciting day filled with hands-on experiences and education as Cooperative Extension gears up to host Sampson Ag Day again. This biennial event promises an unforgettable opportunity to delve into the world of agriculture, highlighting the vital role it plays in the local community and beyond.

Sampson Ag Day will take place at the Sampson County Agri-Exposition Center, located at 414 Warsaw Road in Clinton, on March 23, 2024. The Cooperative Extension Staff and Convention & Visitors Bureau are working tirelessly to organize an engaging and informative day that will captivate visitors of all ages.

The event aims to provide attendees with a comprehensive understanding of agriculture, Sampson County’s primary industry, which contributes over $973 million to the state’s economy. From harvesting crops and caring for livestock to nurturing gardens and practicing farm safety, Sampson Ag Day will offer a diverse range of activities that showcase the agricultural processes essential to feeding and clothing communities.

Ag Day is a celebration of our local farmers and the incredible work they do year-round to sustain our region. We want everyone to come and experience the heart of agriculture, learn about its significance, and have a great time doing it.

The day’s activities are carefully planned to provide a well-rounded experience for attendees, whether they’re seasoned veterans or newcomers curious about agriculture. Visitors will have the chance to learn about field crop harvesting, interact with farm animals, explore gardening, gain insight into nutrients and soil science, and discover the intricate process of bringing food and fiber to our tables and homes.

Sampson Ag Day is an excellent platform for people to connect with their agricultural roots, understand the challenges and rewards of farming, and appreciate the importance of our farmers. We are inviting sponsors and exhibitors to join in creating a memorable experience for attendees. These contributions will help provide the numerous educational activities, attractions, great food, and entertainment throughout the day.

For more information on how to get involved or attend Sampson Ag Day 2024, please contact NC Cooperative Extension, Sampson County Center, at 910-592-7161. You can also find additional details on the event’s website athttps://sampson.ces.ncsu.edu/sampson-county-ag-day or visit the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/NCCoopExtSampson.

Mark your calendars and join us in celebrating agriculture during the bountiful harvest season in Sampson County. We look forward to welcoming you on March 23, 2024, for a day of agricultural exploration and fun!

Eileen Coite is an Agriculture Extension Agent at the N.C. Cooperative Extension in Sampson County. Reach her at 910-592-7161 or [email protected].