Harvest time has arrived in Sampson County. Tobacco is in the barn or will be shortly and corn is being picked across the county.

Corn harvest has gone by quickly this year due to lower yields than last year, but some farmers have been pleasantly surprised by fair yields where they weren’t expected. Soybeans and peanuts are next on the harvest list. Peanuts are maturing a bit quicker than they did last year and will begin to be dug as soon as field conditions allow it. Soybeans are coming along nicely and most have a few leaves turning yellow now, marking maturity.

Harvest, like every season, brings new challenges. There are some things to keep in mind as harvest sets in.

Take the time to ensure your harvester is well maintained and calibrated. This helps to catch the grain as it passes through the machine instead of blowing it out the back and onto the ground. The more grain that can be put into the hopper will result in more grain going to market and ultimately more money in your pocket. With corn being a bit sparse this year, getting as much as possible from the field to the bin is essential. Taking some time to check behind the harvester to see how much grain is on the ground and adjusting if needed can be well worth the time it takes to do so.

One thing that everyone needs to be mindful of is equipment on the roads. This equipment is how farmers earn their living, and moving equipment via the highway is a part of their job description. I am sure most everyone has already encountered some equipment at this point in the season. As harvest continues there will be all types of machinery on the roadways moving from field to field. As you encounter farm equipment while on the road, remember to always remain cautious and never get too close to the equipment.

Generally, farm equipment travels very short distances and will only spend a few moments on the highway. Many times, if the farmer sees they’re causing delays, they will pull over and allow cars to pass as soon as they find a safe location to do so. Much of their equipment can exceed a width of 15 feet, meaning that even when they move over to allow traffic to pass, there may only be a narrow gap to get around. Be patient and play it safe with farm equipment. This ensures that everyone on the roadway will make it home safely at the end of the day.

As we continue into this harvest season, farmers will be continuously working to harvest their crops and provide us with many products that we take for granted on a daily basis. Remember that if you encounter a farmer and their equipment while on the highway, it is best to remain patient in order to ensure everyone’s safety.