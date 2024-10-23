As the end of the year approaches, it is important for those of us with Certified Animal Waste Operator (CAWO) certifications to make sure all of our requirements have been met for 2024. Here are a few friendly reminders of what to expect over the coming months.

Certified Operators are required to pay an annual certification renewal fee. Farmers should note that a recent change has increased the annual renewal payment to $25.00 per year. Operators should be receiving an invoice in the mail from the Water Pollution Control Systems Operators Certification Commission (WPCSOCC) in the coming weeks showing hours needed and payment amount requested. If you do not receive an invoice or are not sure about your payment, you can check your status and pay online. You will need to enter your Animal Operator Certification Number to retrieve your information. Feel free to call our Sampson County Cooperative Extension for help in locating any of this information.

Certified Operators must also receive six hours of continuing education credits (CEC) every three years. Failing to do so will result in having to retake the initial certification class and passing the exam. To find out if you need continuing education credits, feel free to call N.C. Cooperative Extension of Sampson County at (910) 592-7161. Ask for Max Knowles, and I will help you find out if and when you need credit hours to retain your certification. There are multiple opportunities to receive continuing education credits this year; however, most of these programs require preregistration. So, please be sure to check your status as soon as possible.

The N.C. Cooperative Extension of Sampson County is offering the opportunity for a complete six hours of approved continuing education credits at the George P. Upton Livestock Arena, 93 Agriculture Place, Clinton NC 28328 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Friday, December 6, 2024. For those interested, please call 910-592-7161 to preregister for the event. If this date conflicts with your schedule we also plan to offer classes in Wayne County (December 4), Bladen County (December 10), Duplin County (December 3), Lenoir County (December 12). We will also have two online class opportunities that will both offer three hours of continuing education credit. These online classes will be offered November 7 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m., and November 19 from 1 p.m.-4 p.m.