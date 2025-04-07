Police used video footage of this truck to lead them to the driver, Curtis Gurley of Marion, S.C., who was operating the truck for Mimms Gandy Farms LLC, Darlington, S.C., a third-party contractor hired to transport chicken sludge for Denali Water Solutions, Arkansas, from Mountaire Farms of N.C. in Lumber Bridge.

Animal waste sludge litters the highway near the intersection of Pugh Road and Faison Highway Monday morning, one of two spills that occurred before 10 a.m.

There have been two more agricultural spills in the city, one dumping animal waste sludge near the intersection of College and Beaman streets Monday morning and another, just moments later, at the intersection of Faison Highway and Pugh Road.

Police Chief Anthony Davis confirmed that the spills consisted of the same material, and while the responsible truck was not at either scene, video footage of the suspect vehicle led officers to its location and the citation of its driver.

Davis said police and fire officials were called to the first scene around 8:30 a.m., finding the sludge but not the truck responsible for the spill. He also said the driver failed to remain on scene.

An additional spill was then located at the intersection of Pugh Road and Faison Highway.

Davis said the video footage of the suspected vehicle led them to the Carbon Cycle Energy Biogas facility, 855 Penny Branch Road, Warsaw, where they located the truck and trailer, along with the driver who stopped there to drop the load.

Gurley, reports show, was charged with leaving the scene of an animal waste spill, failing to secure the load, littering and operating a tractor trailer in the business district of Clinton.

“We are committed to holding those who litter our roadways accountable for their actions,” Davis attested.

“However, it is equally important that hauling animal waste is carried out in a safe and responsible manner. Both accountability and safety are essential in addressing this issue effectively,” the police chief added.

Clinton Mayor Lew Starling has been adamant that something needs to be done about the continued animal sludge spills that have occurred within the city. He has worked with legislators, like Rep. Jimmy Dixon from Duplin County to put sharper teeth in laws that will strengthen penalties making the accountability Davis referred to more pronounced.

Starling was unavailable for comment by today’s press deadline.

This makes the fifth animal waste spill in the city since the start of 2025.