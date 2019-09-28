Clement remembers Oscar

Luna -

AUTRYVILLE — Clement Elementary School and community supporters are mourning the passing of Oscar Garcia Luna — a second-grader who became a hero to many people.

The 8-year-old died Sunday, Sept. 22, after spending several days at the UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill, following a single-vehicle accident. Oscar was riding in a vehicle that crashed into a tree on a county road near Salemburg on Monday, Sept. 16.

Oscar’s teacher Teresa Barber said Oscar was a student who was always known to do great things.

“Oscar was a student that was not afraid of showing his feelings towards others, especially his former teachers,” Barber said. “I would joke and say ‘Oscar you are all mine now.’ He would laugh and say, ‘I’ll love you when I get to the classroom.’

“When I think of Oscar, I’m reminded of the Golden Rule — treat others the way you want to be treated,” Barber said.

He had dreams of being a firefighter and saving people’s lives. Although Oscar was unable to become a fireman, he still became a hero by donating 10 organs to help give people a second chance at life.

“Oscar’s family made the brave, but difficult, decision to donate Oscar’s organs, so he’ll live on through the lives of others,” said Kim Schmidlin, chairperson of the Sampson County Schools Board of Education.

Matt McLean, principal of Clement Elementary School, said the passing is a tragedy for the community. Counselors spent time with students to help them through their grief of losing a schoolmate.

“We were praying for a miracle for him,” McLean said. “Unfortunately, he wasn’t able to live, but he became a miracle because a lot of other children’s lives were saved because of this tragedy.

“That’s one thing we can find some solace in,” Mclean said. “It’s horrible, but our kids are coming together to try to support his family. The school and the school system is supporting Oscar because he’s one of ours.”

To help with funeral related expenses, McLean said the school is accepting donations for the family. Donations may be mailed or dropped off at 3220 Maxwell Road, Autryville. The funeral for Oscar will be held 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, at Baptist Chapel Church, Autryville, and he will be laid to rest 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, in the Clinton City Cemetery.

Many teachers expressed their condolences and memories of the student who made people smile. Michelle Marley taught him in kindergarten and said he was “a fun-loving little fellow.”

“My best memory of him was during Muffins for Moms — he gently shared his muffin with both of his smaller siblings,” Marley said. “His love for his family and friends was obvious.”

Todd Hewlett, physical education teacher, said the gym is not going to be the same without Oscar.

“He was always such a pleasure to teach and no matter what kind of day I was having, it always got better when I saw Oscar,” Hewlett said. “I’m really going to miss him.”

Memories of Oscar • “I’ll always remember his beautiful smile, it could light up a room.” — Tammy Honeycutt, school counselor • “Oscar was a delight to teach. He loved it when the fire department could visit. He also loved planting plants and flowers. When I visited the home, the family shared with me Oscar’s flower garden and pumpkin vines that he had planted from the seeds of a pumpkin he got from one of our field trips.” — Jennifer Jackson, teacher • “I was the teacher assistant in Oscar’s room when he was in kindergarten. He would always give me a hug when we passed each other in the hallway. The week before the accident, he gave me a hug and said, “I still love you.” I will treasure that moment for the rest of my life.” — Barbara Spell From his Classmates “He was funny!” — R. Jackson “He was helpful!” — D. Nash “I liked his personality!” — L. Armwood “He always made me laugh!” — P. Williams “He was my best friend.” — D. Obrien “He would stop bullies!” — K.Garason — Comments submitted by Clement Elementary School

