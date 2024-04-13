Florist Lee-Alan Designs blooms in Roseboro

Brandie and Amy Brewer stand next to a few of the arrangements they’ve done inside Roseboro’s new florist shop Lee-Alan Designs.

This is a small glimpse inside Lee-Alan Designs and just some of what shoppers can expect to find inside the new business.

Birthed during a tragic family event, Lee-Alan Designs bloomed.

Lee-Alan Designs was created in 2021 when Adam Williams and Amy Brewer lost their son and took on the responsibility of raising his two boys, six-year olds Anikan and Corey. Brewer stated, “I needed the flexibility of working for myself, instead of reporting to someone else.”

The florist shop, named after the two grandchildren, is a means to support the family, but also create a legacy business the boys may want to manage one day.

“Anakin loves flowers and does not mind helping with projects. He says all the time that one day he will work here,” stated Brewer.

The move to Roseboro from Salemburg has truly helped the business grow.

“Roseboro is popping now. New businesses are opening up, and the funeral homes here need the services,” stated Brewer.

In recent months, various businesses have popped up in Downtown Roseboro, each offering different services to make Roseboro a destination on any traveler’s journey.

Brewer has 17 years of floral experience and is also training others to continue growing her team. One of the reasons she works in the floral sector is due to each day offering a surprise. The florist staff love working with the customers and pride themselves on customer service; it is often nowadays that the owners help in drawing up the vision and also being the delivery driver. Brewer would not like it any other way.

“We love just bringing joy to people through floral work,” stated Brewer. Le-Alan Designs can help you with special events like weddings, birthday parties, baby showers, funerals and more.

“You can reach me 24 hours if you need to,” Brewer jokingly stated, it being a common practice for her to answer after-hour calls.

The florist shop is located at 103 E Roseboro St. and the hours of operation are Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. You can call 910-709-6344 for more information. The business can offer out-of-the-box designs with flowers like orchids and birds of paradise, and classic items like roses.

“I love how the businesses in Roseboro are supporting one another,” stated Brewer. “You do not find that everywhere.”

So far in 2024, Roseboro has welcomed Cork and Brew, The Reedy Mark, Pretty Paws, The Beauty House By BP, and Joey’s and Family Service Center.