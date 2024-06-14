Surgeon Moriarty joins Sampson Regional

CLINTON — A new orthopedic surgeon is bringing his practice to Sampson Regional Medical Center as the hospital is poised to open a new clinic this fall.

Sampson Regional Medical Center on Friday announced the recruitment of Dr. Mark Moriarty, who hospital officials called “a highly skilled and experienced orthopedic surgeon.” Dr. Moriarty joins Sampson Regional Medical Center from Mission Health, located in Franklin, NC.

Hospital leaders lauded Dr. Moriarty for his commitment to providing compassionate care to the community and touted his expertise in caring for a wide range of orthopedic conditions. He is a board-certified orthopedic surgeon capable of all general orthopedic cases, including joints, hips, and hands. He is skilled in complex shoulder repair and has a special interest in the treatment of sports injuries, hospital officials said.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Moriarty to our team,” said Dr. Shawn Howerton, chief medical and executive officer for Sampson Regional. “Dr. Moriarty’s expertise and compassionate approach align perfectly with our mission to deliver high quality, patient-centered care. We are confident that our community will benefit from the expanded access to great orthopedic care right here in Sampson County.”

Dr. Moriarty will be the leading orthopedic surgeon as Sampson Regional opens Sampson Orthopedic Group among its growing number of clinics within the health system. The clinic will care for adults and children, treating a wide range of orthopedic conditions, including the following surgical and non-surgical services:

• Joint replacement surgeries, including hip, knee, and shoulder replacements

• Arthroscopic procedures, including rotator cuff repair, meniscal tears, and diagnostic procedures

• Fracture care and trauma surgery

• Sports medicine treatments, including ACL injuries, rotator cuff injuries, meniscal tears, and tendonitis.

• Management of arthritis and other degenerative conditions

Information about the opening of Sampson Orthopedic Group and appointment scheduling will be made available online at www.SampsonRMC.org/orthocare.