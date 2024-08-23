Turkey — Angela DeAnn Smith, 54, of Turkey, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024 at her home.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held from 2 to 4 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 1 at Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home.

Angie, born July 14, 1970 in Cumberland County, was the daughter of the late Kenneth Craig Smith and Marjorie Matthews Smith. She was a service manager in the food industry. Angie was preceded in death by her father Kenneth Smith and spouse Tessa.

Survivors are her mother, Marjorie Smith, and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.crumpler-honeycutt.com.