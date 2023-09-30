How do you wait in line when they are long and moving so slowly in ‘oh, the places you go’?

Last week’s story shared bits of wisdom from Dr. Seuss’ book, “Oh, the Places You’ll Go”. This story shares thoughts of mine about how people act and react while waiting in line plus the power of prayer being shared in His perfect time.

Recently, I entered a business in our hometown of Clinton to buy cleaning supplies and browse around. While looking through July 4th clearance items near the front of the store, I heard an uproar that caused quite a scene. With only one register opened for check out, the line of customers, with items in hands or carts filled to the brim, extended down an aisle to the middle of the store.

An irate customer began shouting at the cashier and stirring a pot of angry stew over waiting in a long line … for a long time. Peeping around the display saluting America with items of red, white, and blue, the disgusted shopper came into full view. I stood in awe of the emotional, demeaning outburst every person in that business witnessed, especially the cashier who was working solo and handling the hard to deal with situation like a trooper. The cashier never lost control throughout the verbal attack. Seeming to be “cool as a cucumber,” the person worked diligently to check people out with the agitated customer still slamming her with shouts of unfairness and standing in ridiculous long lines that someone should do something about.

Other people waiting in that same long line were surely tired of waiting too, but no angry slams on the cashier did they do! Instead, a sense of peace swept through that place when the upset customer stormed from the store and the shouting spree was through.

The cashier seemed relieved the uproar was over and everyone else in the store did too. Staying stationary during the outburst, I breathed a sigh of relief when all was well and people began shopping again. Folks still waiting in the long line shared laughter and neighborly conversation that softly shouted, ‘no need to get stirred up, be mad and whine … we should be thankful for a place to shop and spend time without getting so worked up over waiting in line!

When I made it to the register and placed my items on the counter for the employee to scan, a stirring to pray with her kept rising up again and again. Waiting and wondering if praying was right to do “for such a time as it had been,” words spilled from my mouth the good Lord had to send.

“Ma’am, I watched how you handled the angry customer so calmly; keeping your composure must have been hard to do.”

My heart pounded harder to pray with the cashier and lady behind me and He opened the door. The machine where people swipe their credit cards wouldn’t process my card. It took three tries before my transaction was done, and my heart was convinced prayer had to be done. I softly asked the cashier and customer behind me if we could pray together.

Before my words were done, the three of us had joined hands and a softly spoken, powerful prayer began. After amen was said, we celebrated what the Lord led us to do. Another cashier opened her register, lines grew shorter, and the Holy Spirit was moving through. The three of us gave one last glance, knowing we may never see one another again. With wide smiles and lifted hearts, a sense of peace — from praying in that place — seemed to settle in our hearts. God’s wonder working power and prayer brought people together … not apart!

In closing, may each of us search our hearts and seek to serve the Lord with gladness whether waiting in long lines or when outbursts come in unexpected times. When He prompts us to pray, let us never miss an opportunity to say words from our hearts that could bring someone to Jesus, help others not stray, and share words of love and life from His Word that will brighten people’s day.

Becky Spell Vann is the owner/operator of Tim’s Gift Love Ministry.