The book of Ecclesiastes was one of the literary works of Solomon, son of king David, and third king of the nation of Israel. The name Ecclesiastes is the Hebrew word that would be translated “preacher” in our English, and he defines himself as such in the first verse. Often we have pictured the book as somewhat of a lab experiment. Solomon puts to test the various endeavors of man to excel in realms recognized by most as desirable. His findings, as such, was that no matter if it was riches, powers or pleasures, in the end, “Vanity of vanities, saith the Preacher, vanity of vanities; all is vanity” (Ecc. 1:2). However, scattered through the book are evidence that the one real profitable exercise of man is that of faithfully serving God. He ended the book with a summation of what we need to put our efforts toward. He said, “Let us hear the conclusion of the whole matter: Fear God, and keep his commandments: for this is the whole duty of man. For God shall bring every work into judgment, with every secret thing, whether it be good, or whether it be evil” (Ecc. 12:13-14).

Let us start with Solomon’s findings, “vanity of vanity, all is vanity”. We shall not put to test all the avenues possible, as did Solomon, but let us use just one that will relate to all, that of the accumulation of wealth in this physical life. Solomon wrote, “There is a sore evil which I have seen under the sun, namely, riches kept for the owners thereof to their hurt. But those riches perish by evil travail: and he begetteth a son, and there is nothing in his hand. As he came forth of his mother’s womb, naked shall he return to go as he came, and shall take nothing of his labour, which he may carry away in his hand” (Ecc. 5:13-15). Jesus reveals the vanity of riches, some thousand years later in the parable of the rich man who thought to pull down his barns, and build greater; and there bestow all his goods that he might say, “thou hast much goods laid up for many years; take thine ease, eat, drink, and be merry” (Luke 12:16-19). The Lord’s response to that was, “Thou fool, this night thy soul shall be required of thee: then whose shall those things be, which thou hast provided?” (Luke 12:20). The apostle Paul addressed the subject in his letter to Timothy, saying, “But godliness with contentment is great gain. For we brought nothing into this world, and it is certain we can carry nothing out. And having food and raiment let us be therewith content. But they that will be rich fall into temptation and a snare, And into many foolish and hurtful lusts, which drown men in destruction and perdition. For the love of money is the root of all evil: which while some coveted after, they have erred from the faith, and pierced themselves through with many sorrows” (I Tim. 6:6-10). The reason that riches, and the other earthly endeavors that Solomon tested, fall so short is seen in the statement of Paul, “While we look not at the things which are seen, but at the things which are not seen: for the things which are seen are temporal; but the things which are not seen are eternal” (II Cor. 4:18). But, the previous verse assures us that there is something much greater and lasting available. “For our light affliction, which is but for a moment, worketh for us a far more exceeding and eternal weight of glory” (II Cor. 4:17). Jesus said, “…lay up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where neither moth nor rust doth corrupt, and where thieves do not break through nor steal” (Matt. 6:19).

Now, for the positive side of Solomon’s test results. Solomon notes that based upon the fact that we will all stand before the judgment seat of Christ (Ecc. 12:14; II Cor. 5:10; Acts 17:31) we all have a duty to do two things to be pleasing in the sight of God, “Fear God, and keep his commandments” (Ecc. 12:13). It is true that “it is a fearful thing to fall into the hands of the living God” (Heb. 10:31), but, the idea of fearing God in Solomon’s conclusion is that of reverence and respect for just who God is. He is the creator and as such must be obeyed, thus, “and keep his commandments”. The commandments of God is a somewhat generic command, for it depends upon the commandments that are in effect at the time. When Solomon wrote, it was the old law of Moses, but for us it is the gospel of Jesus Christ. God spoke in time past by the prophets, but has spoken to us by His Son (Heb. 1:1-2). Peter stated, “But the word of the Lord endureth for ever. And this is the word which by the gospel is preached unto you” (I Pet. 1:25). Our fear and respect for God almighty dictates we must obey His instructions to become one of His children (Gal. 1:26-27) and then continue to live by His word (Col. 1;23). Though there is a multitude of specific instructions found in the New Testament, it can be summed up with, “fear God and keep His commandments.

Send any questions or comments to [email protected].