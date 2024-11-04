Multicultural Committee gives away

over 100 coats to those in need

There’s nothing quite like the warm snuggle of a coat on a cold winter’s day, but for many across Sampson County, that type of warmth is more a luxury item than something just hanging in a closet, waiting for winter.

But one group is trying to make a dent in that issue.

On Saturday, Nov. 2, the Multicultural Committee of Sampson County and Smithfield Black Professional Network teamed up to host a free coat giveaway, at 450 McKoy St. From 11 a.m., until 1:30 Saturday afternoon, members of the committee were on hand to hand out the new or gently used items donated by others to help those in need this winter.

Other volunteers were cooking and serving hot dogs to the public, while they browsed the coat racks.

John Adams, executive director of Sampson’s YMCA, was there Saturday, volunteering his time. “Dr. (Ted) Thomas invited me to donate some coats, which was an honor. I’m here to support our community, which is a very diverse community. I’m thankful to be able to give back and be involved with the community and the Multicultural Committee for the important things they do here in Sampson County.”

Brandon Powell, vice chairman of the Multicultural Committee, was there, too, helping serve hot dogs, and assisting those in need. He explained a little more about the event.

“This is our second annual coat drive. This year, Smithfield Foods partnered with us to provide new coats and socks, which are much in need, and gloves, which are extremely important, especially for our homeless community.”

Powell said their goal is to continue to grow, giving away more coats every year.

Jerome Curtis, human resources manager for Smithfield Foods, said the importance of the event is about giving back.

“Kids need clothes; people need clothes. Just to be part of this organization and teaming up with the Multicultural Committee is important. We’re thankful to be a part of this.”

The previous year, the group had about 25 coats to give away, which went quickly. This year, they had over 100 coats to hand out, and the hope is, committee members said, to increase that number next year.

“This means a great deal,” said Thomas stressed during the event. “We had a great turnout. I’m just happy, and I want to thank everyone who donated a coat – not just their coats, but they went out and bought new coats – and I’m just thankful for the community’s support.”

Thomas said they exceeded their goal of having 100 coats to give away to those in need.

“We’re really blessed to have this opportunity to do this,” Powell added.” And we thank the community for all the support they’ve given us so far.”

The Multicultural Committee is a non-profit 501(3)c organization.

For more information on the Multicultural Committee, or if you would like to donate a coat, or other clothing items, please email: multiculturalcommitteesc@gmail.com and leave a name and phone number for someone to reach out.