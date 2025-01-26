Mayor Lew Starling and City Manager James Duncan stop to thank police officer Cannady, detectives McDuffie and Martinez for thir dedicated service to the citizens of Clinton.

Mayor Lew Starling shakes hands with Clinton Public Works Director Chris Medlin after an update on the city’s progress of clearing roads and streets Wednesday morning.

On Wednesday morning, as Clinton woke up to the first snow of 2025, Clinton Mayor Lew Starling and City Manager James P. Duncan were at city hall, preparing to brave the cold temperatures and icy roads in an attempt to survey the situation around the city, help coordinate snow removal progress, and check local residents.

City crews had been out since the wee hours of the morning trying to keep the main streets passable for vehicles, and by 8:30 a.m. the mayor and city manager had already been to the city sewer.

Trash trucks were out and city employees were busy scraping and blowing snow away from the sidewalks around downtown Clinton.

“That’s city government doing its job,” said Starling. “If you don’t need us today, you don’t need us; this is what we’re here for, clearing streets, trying to keep people safe.”

With Starling behind the wheel of his SUV and Duncan riding shotgun, they drove past snow plows, stopping a moment to ask if the driver needed anything and how everything was moving along.

Starling drove around neighborhoods observing the city’s work in progress, stopping to speak to residents who were outside in front of their homes. He stopped at several homes to see if they had water and the heat was on, speaking to parents and giving tips to kids on the best way to sled down a hill.

Jason Aycock was outside with his daughter Palmer, enjoying the winter wonderland when Starling and Duncan stopped to check on them.

“We’re just enjoying the snow,” Aycock said.

Starling slowed down to speak to several people who were out walking, checking to see if everything was OK with them as well.

“This is the time for us to be out,” Starling explained. “They (Clinton residents) are all important to us; that’s what we’re for, that’s our purpose on days like these, to check on and provide safe conditions for those out and about. Some people have to get out on the roads, and while we discourage anyone from getting out if they don’t have to, some don’t have a choice.

“They have to go to work, pick up medication, and go check on loved ones who need their assistance. We’re here just to try to make things easier on the ones that don’t have a choice,” the mayor added. “A big concern is the melting snow refreezing overnight.”

By 9:30 am progress that had begun before 5 a.m. across the city was well underway.

City employees were bustling around town in vehicles and on foot, some were on tractors, while others drove garbage trucks, snow plows, and dump trucks. The police were out making sure anyone who needed assistance was able to get the help they needed On foot, city employees used shovels and leaf blowers to remove snow from sidewalks and parking spaces in the downtown as well as other areas.

“Thank you!” the mayor said, to an employee on the sidewalk. “You are truly appreciated.”

He made this remark of gratitude several times that morning, as he and Duncan made their rounds, criss-crossing the streets of Clinton, encouraging city workers, waving at people outside and checking for anything, or anyone, who might be in distress.

“These dedicated employees work for the residents of Clinton,” said the mayor. “I’m just trying to be a cheerleader out here this morning.”

They rode by the pickle ball court at Royal Lane Park, and through each neighborhood, seeing what businesses opened, which ones were closed, and the status of almost every road in the city limits, and some beyond.

At the Clinton Public Works building, Starling stopped to see how everything was moving along, got updates on any possible issues, and thanked Clinton Public Works Director Chris Medlin for his dedicated service to the residents of the city.

“We have six pieces of equipment,” said Medlin. “Two snow plows, two backhoes, a skid steers, and a motor grader out trying to scrape the roads the best we can. Luckily right now it’s fluffy enough to blow a lot of it, and we’re putting out salt downtown and other areas to help combat the refreeze.”

Assistant Police Chief Adrian Mathews was refueling his vehicle as Starling and Duncan took a moment to get an update on the conditions. Things were moving along as expected, with a couple of incidents of people being reckless in their vehicles, and a few reports by mid-morning of vehicles that had slid off the roads, most near 701 / 24 exit / entrance ramps at Sunset Avenne, and a few in the county near the city limits.

At the Police Department, Starling and Duncan stopped to thank Clinton’s finest as they prepared to brave the cold and help keep law and order, and citizens safe.

Officer Cannady, Det. McDuffie, and Det. Martinez spoke to Starling and Duncan, and reported that, overall, everyone was behaving.

“Thank y’all so much for all that you do,” said the mayor, as Duncan agreed, reiterating Starling’s comments as they shook hands with the detectives and officer.

“It’s a hard job,” Starling added. “We just appreciate every one of the city employees.”

The mayor and city manager drove through municipal cemeteries, checking for downed trees, damaged headstones, or stranded vehicles.

“These are our treasures, our loved ones laid to rest, Starling noted. “We have to make sure everything looks OK.”

As the sun came out from behind the clouds, Starling said, “This will definitely help, aside from all the hard work of city employees and citizens out there helping clear business parking areas.”