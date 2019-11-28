Hobbton grad joining Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade

Maegen Hering plays the clarinet in the Western Carolina University Pride of the Mountains Marching Band. The group was recently selected to march in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. - Maegen Hering, a freshman at Western Carolina University, graduated from Hobbton High School. - During a trip to New York, Maegan Hering enjoys spending time at Times Square. -

For the world’s largest parade, Maegen Hering is ready to play music through the streets of New York, next to members of Western Carolina University’s Pride of the Mountains Marching Band.

The 500-plus ensemble was selected to participate in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 28. For Hering, a Hobbton High School (HHS) graduate, it’s a huge honor. More than 3.5 million spectators line the streets of Manhattan and 50 million people watch the parade at home on NBC from 9 a.m. to noon. The freshman clarinet player is also excited about visiting the Big Apple for the first time too and

“It’s a really cool experience,” Hering said. “A lot of people haven’t been to New York before and we’ll have several free days to explore on our own. We’re visiting the 9/11 museum today and doing several Broadway shows. We really get to experience a lot while we’re here.”

Hering is majoring in art education and is enjoying her time at the university, especially as a member of the band, which is returning to the Macy’s Day Parade for the second time after visiting five years ago.

“It does a really good job of keeping me active and it gives me an opportunity to meet new friends because they’re so many people in the band,” Hering said. “Every time I go to band, I meet somebody new.”

At HHS, Hering was president of the Art Club and is active with the Key Club, Science National Honor Society, Peer Group Connection, and marching band. She is the daughter of Lisa and Dwayne Hering. Her journey to the university began through Sampson County Schools, with help from teachers.

“They really pushed me and made over prepared for college,” Hering said. “I’m grateful for that now. It was a shock when I got here because I expected it to be a lot harder than it really was.”

For Hering, a smooth and easy transition into the university was a good thing. She was influenced to attend Western Carolina by Band Director Geoffrey Tart — a 1999 graduate of the university music major.

“I wasn’t sure where I was going to go to school,” she said. “With Mr. Tart being a part of Proud of the Mountain when he was in college, he really persuaded me to come out here and to join the band. He was a really big influencer and a really big help through all of this.”

Tart said he’s very proud of Hering and said she was a great student all seven years under his direction at Hobbton Middle School and HHS. Hering will also be one of the returning HHS band seniors from last year that will march with the current members in the National Memorial Day Parade in Washington D.C., scheduled for May 25, 2020.

“She was very nervous and anxious about auditions for the band at Western Carolina University,” Tart said. “Her hard work in high school paid off. I am very proud of her and the representation she will have for us in New York at the Macy’s Parade.”

As an alumnus, Tart is also proud of the band as a whole.

“I can not think of a better band to represent our state at the Macy’s Parade than The Pride of the Mountains Western Carolina University Marching Band.” Tart said.

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617.

