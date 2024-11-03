MMS takes middle school championship

The Roseboro-Salemburg Middle Leopards get ready to pose for their picture after winning second place in the tournament.

In a highly anticipated volleyball championship, Midway Middle School took on Roseboro-Salemburg Middle School in a thrilling three-set match. From the first serve, both teams showed energy and determination, with Midway ultimately securing the 3-0 victory. However, the scoreline belied the intensity of the competition, as RSMS fought relentlessly, pushing Midway to bring their best game to the court.

RSMS took the first serve, with Alayna Gatlin sending the ball over the net, hoping to set the tone for her team. However, early miscommunication among Leopards — Marlyn Phillips, Brenna Faircloth, and others — made it tough to keep up with Midway’s coordinated attacks. Soon, Faircloth hit the ball out of bounds, and the momentum quickly shifted in Midway’s favor. As RSMS’s Reagan Jackson, Emerson Hayes, and others struggled to establish rhythm, Midway capitalized on every error.

Midway’s Cate Williams made an early impact, scoring with precision. Emily Sessoms soon followed with a powerful serve that landed just past RSMS’s defense, widening Midway’s lead. The Leopards rallied with a brief comeback as Hayes and Jackson worked together, but the chemistry wasn’t quite there, and Gatlin hit two balls out. Phillips and Aliya Lamb (#21) showed great teamwork, but Midway’s tactical plays and fast-paced hits were difficult to counter.

Raider Preslie Williams proved particularly adept at the service line, delivering a series of points. With every hit, RSMS tried to push back, and at times, their blocks by Erica Reyes and Lamb gave the Raider offense trouble. But Midway’s execution, especially from the likes of Cate Williams and Sessoms, was sharper. They wrapped up the first set with a comfortable score of 25-6, though RSMS demonstrated glimmers of the resilience that would mark the match.

Determined to shift the momentum, the Leopards entered the second set with renewed vigor. Midway’s Cate Williams struck the first blow, but RSMS showed resilience. Even as Midway’s Preslie Williams and Lisa Hall controlled the net, the Leopards’ Kourtnie Ribar executed a perfect shot, finally putting RSMS on the scoreboard. Their defense appeared tighter as Ribar, Hayes, and Tinoco worked in sync to cover each other.

Midway’s Hall, however, wasn’t letting up, delivering fierce serves that tested RSMS’s backline. The Raiders opened a significant lead at 9-1, with Shelton and Hall’s serves keeping the Leopards on their toes. But RSMS wasn’t ready to concede. As the set progressed, Tinoco and Ribar worked well with Reyes and Isabella Edge to keep the rally alive. Midway kept up their aggressive play, however, and a series of serves from Hall further widened their lead. With a score of 13-2, it seemed the set was slipping away, but RSMS’s fighting spirit showed once again. They closed the gap briefly with points from Reyes, Parker, and Jackson. Despite the Leopards’ perseverance, Midway’s Preslie Williams continued to shine, serving skillfully and piling up points. RSMS’s Alivia Parker managed to score, and the RSMS defense made some key stops, but Midway’s lead was insurmountable. The second set ended 25-10 in Midway’s favor, though the Leopards had shown an improved level of coordination and intensity.

The final set began with RSMS’s Gatlin again showing eagerness to push for a win, but as the match wore on, the Raiders’ confidence was clear. Midway’s Shelton and Jackson combined well, leaving RSMS scrambling to defend. Brooke Faircloth delivered a strong hit for RSMS, but soon after, Midway’s Williams and Canady’s control at the net made it tough for RSMS to gain ground.

An inspired block by RSMS’s Jackson gave them a brief surge, as she denied one of Midway’s hardest hits from Cate Williams. With the score edging closer, RSMS’s determination became even more evident. Parker and Edge coordinated well, attempting to stop Midway’s momentum with strategic positioning and quick reflexes. Unfortunately, several serves from RSMS missed the mark, allowing Midway to retain their lead.

As Midway pushed toward the finish line, Canady and Sessoms kept up the intensity, managing to deliver precise and well-timed plays that kept RSMS on the defensive. Despite a few last-minute points from RSMS’s Faircloth and Melvin, Midway closed out the set 25-16.

Ultimately, the victory went to Midway Middle School, but not without a spirited performance from RSMS. RSMS’s players, such as Hayes, Ribar, and Jackson, worked tirelessly to counter Midway’s strong front-line and serve game. Even though Midway came out on top, RSMS’s team effort, especially in the second and third sets, showcased their tenacity and growth. Midway’s combination of technical skill, powerful serves, and cohesive team play carried them to a well-earned championship win, ending the game with a final score of 3-0. The match demonstrated the spirit of competition, with Midway displaying a blend of tactical strength and individual skill.

More coverage for the fall middle school seasons will be in next weekend’s edition.