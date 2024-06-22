Any season is special when good news stories are shared that touch our heartstrings and teach us the power of love. Kids fuel funny, frank, faith filled messages that linger in our hearts long after those little lads and lasses are grown to meet their goals and make precious memories of their own. May these classics – that cause me to rest my fingers on my computer keyboard to meditate on Jesus and His love for little children – be read with open minds . Hopefully, these messages will bring you closer to Jesus and His children as we celebrate life here and eternity in Heaven when our work on earth is done.

The first story is about Eli, a brilliant middle school lad who loves big and longs to succeed in whatever he does. Eli loves the Lord, his loved ones, little children, and doing his best with all good intentions in all he does streaming from his kind and generous heart. Often, Eli gets tangled up like Christmas lights while trying to do and be what he knows he should do and be.

Alas, precious Eli, like many people, seems to be misunderstood, right? How often have you had good intentions, tried to communicate, attempted to work with and be understood by family, friends, and what you did backfired bringing burdens instead of blessings?

We should never give up, keep trying, adjust our actions and attitudes with humility, and realize that Jesus taught us the way to live through parables (stories) He shared while on earth! One of God’s greatest commandments is a remedy for relational heartaches. HIs Word teaches to love the Lord first, love your neighbor as yourself, even love your enemies. May Eli’s story touch your heart with a tender lesson about being generous and loving.

In the summer of 2008, a young man with a physical handicap came to share his story with the Sonshine Kids. He brought his golf bag filled with golf clubs and essentials to play the game he loved. As his story unfolded, the kids were on the edge of their seats as I wiped tears and thanked God for sending God’s messenger to touch children’s hearts … and mine.

He told about his handicap that caused pain when he walked and how playing golf was a challenge but a gift that helped him stay mobile. Sharing his desire to have a Handicap Golf Tournament in our hometown thrilled the children. He told of playing in such tournaments across America and his success in a Nevada tournament.

In closing, he encouraged each child to follow their dreams and do their best in all of life’s challenges and adventures. Everyone gathered around our humble guest who shared from his heart the desire to have a handicapped golf tournament, and we prayed. A sweet spirit swept through The Learning Station with kids gathering around our friend who shared a big message about determination and passion to meet life’s goals in hopes of receiving hugs and high fives. We promised to pray for his dream to become reality and invited him to come back anytime to share more stories about his life and dreams.

When our morning routine resumed, Eli left his group and stood by my side with his big, brown eyes shining like stars in God’s great big sky. He opened my hand, placed a five dollar bill in my palm, and said, “I want to give this to our golfer friend to help his dream come true”!

I asked, “Eli, are you sure”?

He waved his five dollar bill in the air and shared words from deep within his heart. “Yes, I do Ms. Becky. Daddy pulled my tooth last night and this five dollars was under my pillow this morning. When Mr. Jason talked of his dream to have a handicapped tournament, something inside said, ‘Give the money to him!’”

With tears streaming, I held Eli close for a happy hug and asked, “Why didn’t you give this to him before he left?”

His quick reply hammered my heart with a message for me and for many.

“Ms. Becky, I tried but you were too busy and didn’t listen to me!”

Next week, the rest of this story will be shared in The SI, where God has given me the opportunity to write His good news, love stories every week since 2006. Ponder on the power of Eli’s generosity for a young man dealing with a physical handicap and dreaming of having a local handicap golf tournament! Pray about how you handle handicaps of any kind and answer honestly a question for all of us to ponder.

Are we listening?

Becky Spell Vann is the owner/operator of Tim’s Gift Love Ministry.