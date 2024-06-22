“Knowing this first, that no prophecy of the scripture is of any private interpretation. For the prophecy came not in old time by the will of man: but holy men of God spake as they were moved by the Holy Ghost.” 2 Peter, 1:20-21 KJV

The prophecies of the scripture are not that of private opinion. These prophecies are Spirit-filled, infused with the mightiness of God. The Holy Spirit supernaturally influenced the writers to convey His message. This influence did not exist in nature; it was not physical or material. God prompted it.

I inherited my daddy’s Bible from my mother after she passed away. It is not as heavy or oversized as I remembered as a child. Even before I learned to read, I would study the pages and wonder at the pencil marks in the margins that Daddy put there. I was intrigued by some of the artwork scattered sparsely throughout. There were copies of paintings by fifteenth through eighteenth-century artists. In the Book of Genesis, there is a painting of Cain fleeing after murdering his brother Abel. I searched online for the artist Pierre Paul Prud’hon and found the exact same painting titled (in 1808) Justice and Divine Vengeance Pursuing Crime.

Another incredibly touching painting is one of Mary, the mother of Jesus, greeting her cousin Elizabeth. It is titled Visitation. It was painted in 1491 by Domenico Ghirlandaio. Wikipedia describes the painting: “The Visitation episode refers to the meeting between Mary and St. Elizabeth. Ghirlandaio set it with a large classical arch in the background featuring a landscape in the center. Elizabeth, wearing a wide yellow vest, pays homage to Mary and kneels. [There are] numerous details, including the refraction effects of the light. Others include the frieze decorated with pearls and shells (allusions to Mary’s purity), the light veil of the Madonna, the gilt brooch decorated with pearls and a ruby in the center (this [was] a hint to Jesus’ future Passion) which holds her cloak.”

I have no way of knowing the age of this Bible; however, the copyright year is 1924, the year before my parents were married. From my earliest memory, I know it was always on the small table by Daddy’s chair. Although I study various versions of the Bible, the King James Version is so dear to my heart. That is the only Bible I knew as a child. I remember vividly Daddy sitting in his chair in the evenings by an oil-burning lamp, reading quietly and intently from this Book. Today, this Bible is in ill repair, not from abuse but from use. The front cover and several first pages have long since been separated from the rest of the Book. The gilded edges of the pages have faded, but the red lettering of Jesus’ words is still just as intense as it was in the days of old.

The King James and newer versions differ somewhat in types, such as the New International Version (NIV) omitting some verses. For example, in Acts chapter eight, there is no verse 37 in the NIV; likewise, in Romans chapter eleven, there is no verse six. Compare Mark 10:24 of the KJV to the same in the NIV. “The disciples were amazed at his words. But Jesus said again, “Children, how hard it is to enter the kingdom of God!” (NIV.)

Meanwhile, in the KJV, it is written: “And the disciples were astonished at his Word. But Jesus answereth again, and saith unto them, Children, how hard it is for them that trust in riches to enter into the kingdom of God!” And yes, Jesus’ words are in red lettering.

“For the word of God is quick, and powerful, and sharper than any two-edged sword, piercing even to the dividing asunder of soul and spirit, and of the joints and marrow, and is a discerner of the thoughts and intents of the heart.” Hebrews 4:12 KJV

“For the Word of God is living and active. Sharper than any double-edged sword, it penetrates even to dividing soul and spirit, joints and marrow; it judges the thoughts and attitudes of the heart.” Hebrews 4:12 NIV

I am sure Daddy would agree with Martin Luther, who said, “Infinite potentates have raged against this book [the Bible], and sought to destroy and uproot it – King Alexander the Great, the princes of Egypt and of Babylon, the monarchs of Persia, of Greece, and of Rome, the emperors Julius and Augustus – but nothing prevailed; they are all gone and vanished, while the book remains.” I suppose Parrish and Andrea, my two children, will have to share custody of Daddy’s Bible. Or, perhaps, I will gift it to my only biological grandchild, Carla Michele Sanz.

The takeaway from this message is the importance of God’s Word to our lives. Read and study this magnificent Book of Knowledge to become closer to Him.

Patricia Watson Throckmorton was born in Sampson County and lived in the Waycross/Taylors Bridge areas for many years. She is a retired registered nurse and a published author of two books.