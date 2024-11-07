Monday night’s county commissioners meeting brought

about some shocking news, as Causey, Sue Lee resign.

Sue Lee, vice chairwoman of the Sampson County Board of Commissioners, reads prepared remarks detailing her decision to step down from her position, two years before her term ends.

In what many are calling a stunning move Monday night, Sampson County manager Ed Causey, and Sampson County Commissioners vice chairwoman Sue Lee announced their resignations, one following the other.

The announcements came near the end of the Sampson County Board of Commissioners regular meeting, just after the recognitions of two retiring county employees, David Clack, director of finance, and Lynn S. Fields, director of the Department of Social Services,

First, Causey read a statement from his chair positioned next to the county board.

“Mr. chairman, tonight’s manger’s report will be very brief,” Causey began. “I am going to read an email that I plan on sending you later.”

He continued, “I have thoroughly enjoyed being county manager for the past 14 and a half years; I will be retiring at the end of November 2024.”

Chairman Jerol Kivett thanked Causey for his service and offered words of praise to the long-time county manager.

“I think Ed Causey has done this county a lot of good with his leadership,” Kivett attested. “The team he has put together has been outstanding and has had a big effect on the prosperity for Sampson County.”

Lee and all the other commissioners thanked the county manager for his hard work, and dedication to Sampson.

“You will be missed,” Commissioner Lethia Lee said to Causey.

Commissioner Allen McLamb thanked Causey for his patience and guidance to a new commissioner learning the ropes, stating, “When I had questions, and I had a lot, you took them on with stride, and thank you for teaching me what I need to know as a commissioner.”

Then, without hesitation, on the anniversary of her 10 years of service to Sampson County, Sue Lee stood to read her own statement. She began by mentioning moving Sampson County to a better, healthier financial position, with fair taxes, and helping businesses grow.

“Sampson County has been blessed with incredible personnel. They give their all to keep the county running efficiently,” she stressed. “Over these 10 years (as a commissioner), there have been many issues that we have faced, and I am happy to say I have worked with Sampson County as an elected official – not a politician. I made my decisions based on what I felt was best for the whole county.”

She mentioned how she has attended every meeting in the last 10 years, never missing a single one. “But this is not what I pride myself on … I have given this job everything I have. It’s only fitting that I chose this date to tender my resignation, to be effective Nov. 30. To all my supporters and encouragers, I cannot thank you enough. Your faith in me has made it easy to drown out the noise. And to my family, I owe you a huge debt of gratitude for your love and support these 10 years. Thank you again for the opportunity to serve, and I pray God’s richest blessing on Sampson County.”

Sue Lee, a Republican representing Dist. 3, made Sampson County history in 2015 when she was named the first female chairperson of the Board of Commissioners, serving in that role until 2022 when Kivett became chairman and she took the vice-chair position. She has two years remaining on her term.

Kivett immediately praised the vice chairwoman for her dedication and for breaking barriers in Sampson County by being the first woman vice chair and chair.

“She’s been devoted. She’s not a ‘yes’ person, she’s a business owner and understands the value of a dollar and having a government that works fluently and functionally.” Kivett noted. “If she tells you something, you go to the bank with it.”

Kivett also noted a deed, he said Lee did without anyone ever knowing It happened, he said, during a shortfall in the budget. “She wrote a check from her own pocket to cover expenses; you won’t find anyone in this audience that would probably do that,” he asserted.

Commissioners Lethia Lee, Thaddeus Godwi and McLamb, also offered their best wishes to Lee.

“Sorry to see you leave, but I know we will still be friends,” Godwin said. “I know that your future is better than your past. Set your eyes on the goal of what you need to do. I thank you for what you have given us.”

“You surprised me,” McLamb added.

Tuesday morning Lee used scripture to express why she chose to leave the board with two years left on her term.

“To everything there is a season, and a time for every purpose in heaven,” she noted. “It is time to end this chapter.”

On Monday night, before the close of the commissioners’ meeting, Kivett took his turn to read a statement.

The chairman, whose term expires in December and whose seat will be taken by newcomer Eric Pope, said he decided not to stay until his final date in December, announcing he would be leaving a little early, too.

He talked about his initial decision to run for the board, something he did with the advice of his mother, who he said told him, “We could all do a little more.”

Kivett, a Republican representing Dist. 2, followed that statement by mentioning what he called attacks against him and his family on social media during his last run for commissioner, a race he lost to Pope.

“A campaign should be about goals and campaigns not false accusations and slanderous attacks,” he asserted. “There’s no civility anymore. We’ve degraded down to Washington politics in Sampson County. It’s a shame that’s what we’ve become”

He even took a moment to note the reach from across the aisle by colleagues Lethia Lee and Godwin, both Democrats, who, he said, had been more friendly than his own constituents. “It has been a pleasure working with my fellow commissioners on both sides. We worked through issues and came out united, but you know what – it is really strange that my colleagues on the left have been more respectful and honest than some of the people within my own party.”

Kivett closed his statement by wishing the best to Sampson County, and the future Board of Commissioners.