Sampson County libraries are chock full of events for every age group this November, and media specialists at every venue are urging everyone to come out and enjoy their many offerings.

Now into the second week of the month, events have already come and gone, but there is still plenty of activities available. Book lovers day, a pair of story times, November’s Lego Club build and create event and the turkey decorating contest are all underway.

In the spirit for fun with a little competition? Good news, as the turkey decorating contest is currently still ongoing. The pick-up date for turkeys and supplies launched at each of the local libraries on Nov. 4. The final date to turn in those decorated turkeys is Friday, Nov. 22.

The contest is for children ages 2-12. Entered turkeys will be on display at the Clinton, Newton Grove, Roseboro and Garland branches where patrons will vote on the winners. Prizes for the winners at each branch will be announced the week of Thanksgiving.

There are also two more story times scheduled for November, one at the Roseboro library; the other at the Miriam Lamb Library. Story time features music, movement, play,and of course, stories, and is for youth ages birth to 5 years old. Caregivers are available on site. See fact box for dates and times.

An afternoon of crafts and music gets rocking this afternoon at JC Holliday in Clinton, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Join the staff for a fun time to make friendship bracelets while listening to hits from Taylor Swift.

Upcoming, on Nov. 18, is an event for adults — Digital Learning Class — which will be hosted at the Roseboro Library from 9 a.m. to noon. Home school connections is the following day at the JC Holliday Library, Nov. 19, at 10:30 a.m. and later that night, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., will be the Native American Cultural event.

Rounding out the month, on Nov. 21, at 4 p.m., also at JC Holliday, is the “I Survived Book Club,” which features a student-led book club that meets once a month. This will be their second meeting. The topic for attendants is the book, “I Survived The Attacks Of September 11, 2001.” Snacks are to be provided following the meeting. For more information call 910-260-2996 or 910-592-4153.

For any interested in the next Lego Club meeting, that takes place Thursday, Dec. 5.

