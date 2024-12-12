Just over two years after Glen Allen Stewart Jr. was charged with the 2012 first-degree murder of 25-year-old Kim Douglas McKoy Jr., a Sampson County jury has found him guilty.

District Attorney Ernie Lee released the information Tuesday, saying the jury had returned a verdict of guilty Monday. Stewart was also found guilty of possession of a firearm by a felon. Superior Court Judge Edwin Wilson of Orange County sentenced the defendant to life without the possibility of parole. In North Carolina, a conviction of first-degree murder carries a mandatory minimum sentence of life without the possibility of parole.

The trial began Dec. 2 in Sampson County Superior Court. The state’s evidence showed that Stewart and McKoy knew each other and sold drugs together. Stewart no longer trusted McKoy and did not know if McKoy was loyal to him.

Evidence at trial showed that on July 18, 2012, Stewart went to Dogwood Circle in Clinton where McKoy lived with his girlfriend and children. Calvin Brice was with Stewart and while at Dogwood Circle, they talked to McKoy and another man around 10:30 p.m. The man then watched as McKoy got into Stewart’s car, a burgundy Chevrolet Impala, with Stewart and Brice, and leave Dogwood Circle around 10:50 p.m. McKoy’s girlfriend heard a car leaving and looked out to see the Impala leaving Dogwood Circle. She called McKoy’s phone and asked him where he was going. He told her that he was going to Walmart with Stewart.

The state’s evidence furthered showed that Stewart and Brice arrived at Walmart at 11:57 p.m. McKoy was not with them, and his girlfriend was not able to reach him by phone after this time. McKoy was located on Brewer Road the next morning, July 19, 2012 around 9 a.m. He had been shot multiple times and left on the side of the road.

According to testimony, in 2020, Stewart was in federal prison in South Carolina and began bragging to another inmate that he was a well-known shooter in his home county, and began to talk about how he had picked up a man named Kim at his girlfriend’s house and that he no longer trusted Kim. Stewart told the other inmate that they went for a ride, then Stewart forced Kim out of the car, questioned him, and shot him in the head and chest area on the side of the road.

The inmate testified about Stewart’s statements to him.

McKoy died of multiple gunshot wounds, including two gunshot wounds to the chest, evidence revealed.

The defendant has been previously convicted of possession of a firearm by a felon, assault inflicting serious bodily injury, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, possession of a weapon of mass destruction, attempted breaking and entering of a motor vehicle, resisting an officer, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer, common law robbery, felony possession of stolen goods, unlawful transport of a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

The Sampson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal investigation Division investigated the case with the assistance of the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation. The office had initially deemed it a “cold case,” but years later announced that new evidence had come to the surface, evidence that led to Stewart’s arrest and now conviction.

“I appreciate the work of the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office under the leadership of Sheriff Jimmy Thornton and the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation,” Lee said in the release. “Assistant District Attorneys Jennifer Barnes and Robert Thigpen prosecuted the case with the assistance of legal assistant Andrea Maggio. The assistant district attorneys and legal assistant did an excellent job in preparing for and trying this case. The defendant was represented by attorney David Gross of Wilmington.”

Lee said Stewart “deserved the sentence of life without the possibility of parole for his violent crimes.

“Kim McKoy was loved by his family and the loss of his life affects them deeply,” Lee said.

Family members were in court each day of the trial in support and memory of the victim.