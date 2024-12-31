Currey will assume duties in new year

A familiar name in Sampson County medicine will be retiring from family medicine today, on the last day of 2024.

Dr. Albert A. Verrilli, MD, has been treating patients for over 40 years, with 20 of those in Clinton, and now he plans to enjoy more time with his family.

Verrilli, 66, a family medicine doctor at Sampson Regional Medical Center, has always been someone who cares deeply about his patients and their health issues, and helping patients recover from complications. Verrilli has expertise in treating heart failure, coronary artery disease and hypertension, among other conditions.

Verrilli said he has seen drastic changes in the medical field during his four decades in the medical field, as insurance and record-keeping has become more intensive and complicated. He said the detailed paperwork is more suited for a younger generation of physicians, and he couldn’t think of a better time to hang up his stethoscope and start enjoying life with his family than now.

The long-time doctor said he has been very fortunate to have been practicing for so long in Sampson County, being able to enjoy the benefits of raising a family in a rural area.

“It’s been wonderful here. I love Clinton,” he attested. “I couldn’t think of a better place for my kids to grow up, and I’m thankful to the community and all that Sampson has given to us.”

And the staff that worked with Verrilli feel lucky to have been a part of his family care practice, expressing their gratitude for him.

“It’s been such a wonderful experience,” said LPN Jackie Jordan. “He’s very smart, humble, kind, and loves his patients. He wants to make sure everyone is taken care of. He’s a very dedicated caring doctor.”

Leah Graves, the physician assistant in the office, added, “Dr. Verrilli and I started working together four years ago. He not only is a colleague, but a friend and mentor. He cares deeply for his patients and is an excellent physician.

I have enjoyed working alongside him the last four years,” she continued, “and I’ve grown tremendously as a physician assistant because of his leadership.”

Verrilli said he looks forward to visiting his daughter in Wilmington, and his other daughter in Michigan, who is also a physician. There might even be plans to move down the road, because he noted, “We may eventually move to Wilmington; we have a daughter and grandchildren down there; it would nice to be a little closer.”

But for now, Verrilli is focused on retirement and the transition that will follow, so there is no lapse in care for his patients.

Dr. Henry Curry will assume Verrilli’s place, in what the retiring doctor called a seamless transition. Verrilli’s final day is today; Curry begins the first week in January.

“It was very stressful for me retiring, in regards to my patients, but it made me feel much better when I found out Dr. Curry would be taking my place. Everyone has such nice things to say about Dr. Curry, and it really puts my mind at ease,” Verrilli said.

Curry is no stranger to Clinton, having completed his residency at Sampson Regional. He earned his medical degree from University of Pikeville Kentucky College of Osteopathic Medicine. As Curry takes over, nothing will change in Dr. Verrilli’s office. It will still be located at 603 Beaman St., suite 402. Curry has worked at Sampson Convenient Care and will continue to see his established patients and will also be accepting new patients when he moves to Verrilli’s office beginning in January.

“I really feel sad about retiring, but it’s time,” Verrilli added. “I love the patients but if I could get rid of the paper work that would be nice.”