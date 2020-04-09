Parishioners offer hope with masks

Courtesy Photo Volunteers at Long Branch Baptist Church make face masks for essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. - Courtesy Photo Red bows are tied to a metal fence to show unity during the pandemic. - Courtesy Photo A red bow is tied to a welcome sign in Autryville to show hope during the COVID-19 pandemic. -

AUTRYVILLE — For several hours, Pam Williams made face masks by affixing elastic and sewing pieces together along with other volunteers at Long Branch Baptist Church. Nowadays, it’s something that’s hard to come by.

“We got an assembly line going,” Williams said about the group of seven making masks to shield people from the coronavirus (COVID-19). “Then we just package them up and let them know we got them ready.”

The church located in western Sampson County is doing their part by making face masks for places such as nursing homes, medical offices and other health care facilities. By the end Wednesday afternoon, more than 600 masks of different sizes were made after several several days of work. They hope to make more as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

“I’m enjoying the fact that we can help,” she said. “I hate the fact that the need is there, so we have to do it. If we have to go through this, I’m glad that we can do something to make it easier for someone else.”

As COVID-19 continues to spread, volunteers are taking precautions by keeping their distance inside the fellowship hall of the church and from people who come to pick up masks.

“It’s better than being locked up in a house with nothing to do,” Williams said. “You feel like you’re doing something for your community and at the same time, it’s making it better for us because people are covered.”

So far, some of the places they’ve assisted are the Pruitt Home Health of Fayetteville, Cape Fear Valley Hospital, nursing homes in Roseboro, and other locations. They also received requests from a medical facility in Dunn and another church in Fayetteville to help elderly people.

“We also gave some to individuals in the neighborhood just to wear when they’re out,” Williams said about keeping people safe.

Debra Bower, a self-proclaimed beginning seamstress, jumped at the opportunity to join the volunteer group to make double layered cotton masks. One size is for regular use and the other is designed to fit over the N95 masks, which are used protect healthcare workers from airborne particles and from liquid contaminating the face

“I love doing this,” Bower said. “My daughter works at Cape Fear Valley Hospital and she’s already taken some masks over there to her co-workers. I feel really blessed and happy to be able to do this. I’m glad I can contribute.”

Pastor Richard Spell showed appreciation to the members of the congregation and said they’re doing an outstanding job. As requests come in, they continue to make masks as quickly as they can.

“I’m just been amazed at their willingness to work hour after hour to provide these masks throughout the area in Sampson County and Cumberland County,” Spell said.

Others in the church who could not volunteer because of their work schedule assisted by buying supplies and materials.

“It’s been a complete team effort throughout the church in getting these done,” Spell said. “It’s just amazing to see the response from the community for the need. I was somewhat overwhelmed by the need from medical offices and retirement communities in our area for these masks. The ladies are fulfilling that need by making the masks at the church.”

Along with the masks, red bows are also being made for families and community members praying for the nation during the pandemic. Church member Cindy Bedard was inspired to place bows around Autryville after being inspired by others across the the United States as a sign of hope.

Long Branch Baptist Church is taking orders for masks and Williams said they may call her if they have a need. She can be reached at 910-624-2796.

Hundreds made for community, essential workers

