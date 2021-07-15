(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton Police Department.)

Arrests/citations

• July 6 — Creola Addison, 52, of 1364 Stanley Hall Road, Dunn, was charged with resist, delay and obstruct. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Aug. 26.

• July 6 — Itesha Ashford Fry, 57, of 85 Abron St., Clinton, was charged with misdemeanor stalking. No bond set; court date is July 15.

• July 6 — Nicholas Clint Brigman, 28, of 15401 Dunn Road, Godwin, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, maintaining a dwelling for controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $50,000; court date is July 9.

• July 6 — Robert Allen Thornton, 69, of 3210 Keener Road, Clinton, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon. No bond set; court date is July 19.

• July 7 — Brandon Owens, 19, of 67 Emerald Lane, Salemburg, was charged with assault on a female, assault by pointing a gun, assault with a deadly weapon and injury to personal property. Bond set at $2,500; court date is July 20.

• July 8 — William Cory Chandler, 28, of 2691 Elizabethtown Hwy., Roseboro, was charged with second degree trespass. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Aug. 5.

• July 9 — Katherine Jean Strickland, 39, of 340 Moses Register Lane, Dunn, was charged with simple assault. Bond set at $2,500; court date is Aug. 23.

• July 9 — Kayla Madison Goree, 22, of 1200 Needmore Road, Turkey, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, driving left of center, child abuse and driving under the influence. Bond set at $9,500; court date is July 23.

• July 9 — Jasmine Brigham, 18, of 1625 Cartertown Road, Clinton, was charged with simple assault. No bond set; court date is July 20.

• July 9 — Dyonne Delavalate Overby, 51, of 3661 Keener Road, Clinton, was charged with simple assault. No bond set; court date is Aug. 16.

• July 9 — Jaleil Steven Herring, 27, of 747 Lakewood School Road, Roseboro, was charged with possession of stolen motor vehicle, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and resisting public officer. Bond set at $15,000; court date is July 23.

• July 10 — Keith Brayant Warrick, 63, of 311 Madeline Lane, Autryville, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Aug. 24.

• July 10 — Donaldo Avilio Rojas Alvarado, 36, of 1983 Garner Chapel Road, Mount Olive, was charged with attempted larceny of a motor vehicle, breaking and entering of a motor vehicle, larceny after breaking and entering and possession of stolen goods/property. Bond set at $10,000; court date is Aug. 6.

• July 10 — Everette Clark Hefner, 46, of 143 Lee Chapel Church Road, Dunn, was charged with trespass. No bond set; court date is Aug. 18.

• July 10 — Bradley Clark Hefner, 27, of 143 Lee Chapel Church Road, Dunn, was charged with trespassing. No bond set; court date is Aug. 18.

• July 10 — Donna Jean Smith, 41, of 241 Dogwood Circle, Clinton, was charged with simple assault. Bond set at $500; court date is Aug. 2

• July 10 — Shaundarius Simmons, 29, of 109 Jacobs St., Clinton, was charged with hit and run- leaving the scene of property damage. Bond set at $3,500; court date is Aug. 16.

• July 11 — Ja’Quan U’nike Jackson, 20, of 2900 Catalina Road, Fayetteville, was charged on warrants with attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and misdemeanor larceny, and order for arrest for failure to appear on a charge of resisting public officer. Bond set $152,000; court date is Aug. 19.

• July 11 — Kevin Devon Scott, 23, of 302 Sampson St., Clinton, was charged with resisting public officer, trespassing and communicating threats. Bond set at $3,500; court date is Aug. 26.

• July 11 — Richard Alan Blue, 59, of 346 Pine Oak Lane, Dunn, was charged with communicating threats. No bond set; court date is Aug. 3.

• July 11 — Laura Ann Campbell, 29, of 20 Trappers Run Lane, Clinton, was charged with communicating threats. No bond set; court date is Aug. 3.

• July 12 — Emily Marie Peterson, 25, of 127 Crooked Pine Lane, Garland, was charged with failure to heed emergency light or siren, fictitious information to officer, improper brakes, fictitious/altered title/tag and driving while license revoked and order for arrest. Bond set at $6,720; court date is Aug. 5.

• July 12 — Thomas Gene Edwards, 54, of 5825 William R. King Road, Newton Grove, was charged with assault on a female. No bond set; court date is Aug. 10.

• July 12 — Raymond Lindell Pope, 37, of 1299 Pope Road, Clinton, was charged with simple assault. Bond set at $2,500; court date is Aug. 24.

• July 12 — Laura Ann Campbell, 29, of 20 Trappers Run Lane, Clinton, was charged with second degree trespass. No bond set; court date is Aug. 3.

• July 12 — Abel Parada Garcia, 21, of 703 Carolina Ave., New Bern, was charged with simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance on prison/jail premises and true bill of indictment- order for arrest. Bond set at $15,500; court date is Aug. 16.

• July 12 — Nelson Lavendale Baird, 55, of 6825 Green Path Road, Dunn, was charged with assault by strangulation, assault on female, interfering with emergency communication and communicating threats. No bond set; court date is Sept. 2.

• July 13 — Holly Milio, 38, of 85 W. 3rd St., Garland, was charged with possession of drugs in jail. Bond set at $10,000; court date is Aug. 6.

• July 13 — Ladera Altovise Raines, 44, of 206 Eliza Lane, Clinton, was charged with communicating threats. No bond set; court date is July 15.

• July 13 — Cindy Herring Smith, 55, of 801 Red Hill Church Road, Clinton, was charged with cyberstalking. No bond set; court date is July 19.

• July 14 — Rueben Davis, 37, of Clinton, was charged with possession of marijuana up to half an ounce, domestic simple assault, simple assault and various other unspecified warrants. Bond set at $6,500; court date is Aug. 23.

• July 14 — Sannie Chanel Emanuel, 48, of Clinton, was charged with simple assault. No bond set; court date is Aug. 23.

• July 14 — Michael Dale McClenny, 41, of 914 Nathan Dudley Road, Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired, driving while license revoked and driving left of center. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Aug. 2.

• July 14 — Thomas Wayne Robinson, 50, of 833 Faison Hwy., Clinton, was charged with violation of a court order and cyberstalking. Bond set at $1,500; court date is July 19.

• July 14 — William Kiser Robbins Jr., 63, of 109-A Royal Lane, Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired and failing to stop at a stop sign. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Aug. 17.

• July 15 — Billy Wayne Brooks Jr., 46, of 709 Hollandtown Road, Salemburg, was charged with driving while impaired and resist, delay and obstruct. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Aug. 23.

• July 15 — Rocky Dale Brooks, 41, of 103 Marsha Court, Erwin, was charged with aid and abet driving while impaired and resist, delay and obstruct. Bond set at $2,000; court date is Aug. 23.

• July 15 — Adriann Michelle Jackson, 20, of 11179 S. N.C. 210, Roseboro, was charged with communicating threats. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Aug. 18.

• July 16 — Travis Jerome Darden, 40, of 326 Dave Bright Road, Newton Grove, was charged with two counts of trafficking cocaine, maintaining dwelling or vehicle for controlled substance, possession of firearm by felon, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $125,000; court date is July 23.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.