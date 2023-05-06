(The public reports listed below are provided by the Clinton Police Department.)

Arrests/citations

• April 28 — Tavaya Michelle Clark, 26, of 159 Harpers Glen Lane, Apt. 202, Clinton, was charged with embezzlement and possession with intent to sell and deliver Schedule II controlled substance. Bond set at $5,000; court date is May 26.

• April 28 — Bianca Christine Owens, 27, of 46 Terrell Lane, Clinton, was charged with embezzlement and possession with intent to sell and deliver Schedule II controlled substance. Bond set at $5,000; court date is May 26.

• April 28 — Robert Ivon Drake, 30, of 793 Curtis Ivey Road, Turkey, was charged on out-of-county warrant with speeding and reckless driving. Bond set at $500; court date is May 16.

• April 28 — Patrick Qucelle Morrisey, 56, of 99 Kayla Lane, Clinton, was charged with assault on a female. No bond or court date listed.

• April 28 — Wayne Richard Kinzly, 49, of 686 Dewitt Williams Road, Autryville, was charged with driving while impaired, failing to stop at stop sign/flashing red light, civil revocation, probation violation and speeding. Bond set at $20,500; court date is May 17.

• April 28 — James Dail Williams, 30, of 134 Sneed Lane, Godwin, was charged with probation violation. Bond set at $25,000; court date is June 28.

• April 28 — Clifford David Parker, 49, of 636 Lisbon St., Clinton, was charged with felony possession of cocaine, driving while impaired, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license revoked, revoked registration plate and failing to maintain control. Bond set at $5,000; court date is June 6.

• April 28 — Terry Deshaw McPhail, 42, of 425 Tarheel Drive, Clinton, was charged with possession of firearm by felon, driving while license revoked and license plate frame/cover violation. Bond set at $15,000; court date is May 12.

• April 29 — Curtis Carroll Williams, 39, of 31 Kitty Fork Road, Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired, revoked registration, no liability insurance and left of center. Bond set at $1,000; court date is June 6.

• April 29 — Kyeshia Smith, 21, of 212 Beaman St., Apt. 3, Clinton, was charged with shoplifting and resist, delay and obstruct. Bond set at $5,000; court date is May 17.

• May 1 — Rhema-Emmanuel Jefferson, 21, of 4256 Calhoun Court, Hope Mills, was charged with discharging firearm in city limits. Written promise; court date is June 1.

• May 1 — Luz Maria Calderon Ruiz, 50, of 4425 Lake Artesia Road, Faison, was charged with shoplifitng. No bond or court date set.

• May 2 — Aaron Bayshone Blue, 47, of 409 W. Still St., Clinton, was charged with selling cocaine, delivering cocaine and possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine. Bond set at $25,000; court date is June 26.

• May 2 — Edward Glyn Long, 42, of 177 Odom Mill Road, Mount Olive, was charged on out-of-county warrants with communicating threats and assault on a female. No bond set; court date is May 23.

• May 2 — Fabian McGee, 44, of 7535 Torquoise Drive, Fayetteville, was charged with possession of firearm by felon, carrying concealed gun and possession of marijuana. Bond set at $15,000; court date is May 12.

• May 2 — Devonte Terrell Jordan, 22, of 458 Carroll St., Magnolia, was charged with identity theft, resisting public officer, simple possession of Schedule VI controlled substance, and on out-of-county warrants with probation violation and communicating threats. No bond set; court date is May 12.

• May 2 — Isaac Lee Herring, 19, of 2115 Cattail Court, Fayetteville, was charged with possession of stolen motor vehicle and possession of marijuana. Bond set at $10,000; court date is May 12.

• May 3 — Jeffrey Norris, 51, of 1656 Antioch Road, Dunn, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. Bond set at $500; court date is June 5.

• May 3 — Francisco Dominguez Altilano, 29, of 145 Clover Lane, Clinton, was charged with speed competition and reckless driving-wanton disregard. Written promise; court date is June 29,

• May 3 — Delrick Johnnell Raynor, 44, of 250 Hanson Road, Clinton, was charged with speed competition. Bond set at $750; court date is June 29.

• May 3 — Andres Hernandez Hernandez, 37, of 1013 Barden St., Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired, no operator’s license, failure to maintain lane control and overload/overcrowded vehicle. Bond set at $750; court date was May 4.

• May 4 — David Earl Melvin, 44, of 401 Starlit Drive, Fayetteville, was charged with possession of firearm by felon, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying concealed weapon. Bond set at $20,500; court date is May 26.

• May 4 — Christine Shanta’la Patrick, 37, of 701 College St., Apt. 2, Clinton, was charged with possession of cocaine. No bond or court date set.

• May 4 — Timothy Shawn Johnson, 53, of 540 Edgar St., Clinton, was charged with assault on a female, resisting arrest/hinder and delay and damage to personal property. No bond set; court date is June 14.

• May 4 — Christopher Dean Autry, 35, of 169 Michael Lucas Lane, Dunn, was charged with post release and domestic assault on a female. No bond set; court date is May 19.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.