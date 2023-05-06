We all know the story of Joseph and how he was sold into slavery by his brothers. As a slave, GOD was with Joseph and allowed everything he did to prosper. In the end, Joseph was able to save his family, the nation of Israel, which ultimately resulted in the birth of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. When you look closely at Jacob’s life as a slave, it is a picture of Ephesians 6:5-8. I have always said, the Old Testament is a shadow of the reality of the New Testament.

Ephesians 6: 5-8 says, “Servants be obedient to them that are your masters according to the flesh, fear and trembling, in singleness of heart, as unto Christ. Not with eye service as men pleasers; but as the servants of Christ, doing the will of God from the heart, with good will doing service, as to the Lord, and not to men: Knowing that whatsoever good thing any man doeth , the same shall he receive of the Lord, whether he be bond or free.”

As a slave, Joseph was completely obedient to his Master. He was obedient with fear and trembling, meaning he took careful care to do a good job for his Master, as he had reverential respect for his Master. He did all of that with a singleness of heart, which allowed him to have an attitude of being obedient with sincerity and not with hypocrisy. In other words, Joseph was completely obedient, because in his heart, working for his Master was the same as working for God. All employees today should have the same attitude towards their employers. Or should I say all Christians employees.should have the same attitude as Joseph when he was a slave.

Joseph’s singleness of heart to please the Lord, did not allow him to just be an eye pleaser and man pleaser. He wasn’t obedient just when the Master was around, he was obedient at all times.Joseph also had good will during his obedience. He had good intentions while he was obedient to his Master. He only had the best interest of his Master in all that he did. Christians employees should always seek the best interest of their employers in all that they do. It doesn’t matter if you have a good or bad employer. Working for your employer is the same as working for the Lord.

The reason we work to be faithful and obedient to our employees is because we know and believe that whatever good thing we do, the same shall we receive of the Lord. It is not about how the employer or supervisor treats us. It’s about how we treat the supervisor or employer. God is our great reward. We should look at every job, every career and every position as as one that allows us to be slaves for Christ

Gilbert Owens is the minister at Kingdom of God Ministries.