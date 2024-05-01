Ceremony slated for Thursday at new Vance Street space

A top-to-bottom $350,000 rebuild of a historic building on Vance Street will be officially unveiled Thursday as ArtWorks of Sampson Inc. opens its doors for the dedication of a structure many feel will be a “cultural hub” that ushers in a local arts renaissance.

ArtWorks of Sampson, Inc. has announced the impending grand opening of its gallery space, located at 306 Vance St. in the heart of downtown Clinton. The grand opening will be held at 6 p.m. this Thursday, May 2, and the public is invited.

The nonprofit will provide a platform for regional artists to showcase and sell their paintings, sculptures, pottery, jewelry, folk art and more, with the aim to grow and nurture art prowess in Sampson, while also offering a space for classes and a gallery to do just that.

”The new space promises to redefine the traditional gallery experience through modest sales commissions of 35%, significantly lower than industry standards, and no membership requirements,” a press release announcing the opening stated.

ArtWorks will feature a diverse lineup of regional artists in its inaugural gallery showcase, including Paris Alexander (sculptor, Raleigh); Keith Carter (graphic artist, Turkey); Mitzy Jonkheer (metal smith, Wilmington); Josiah King (painter, Clinton); Pam Toll (painter and mixed media, Wilmington); Gayle Tustin (ceramicist, Wilmington); Mark Weber (painter and illustrator, Wilmington); and Jeff Williams (woodcarver and sculptor, Salemburg).

The initial group of artists represent “just a glimpse of the rich talent and creativity” that ArtWorks aims to showcase and celebrate in its gallery space, those behind the endeavor said.

“For years, I have seen the depth of talent that flourishes in the Southeast. I have long believed that there is an unusually large number of talented artists who have decided to make North Carolina their home. It was not difficult convincing many of these creative souls to join us,” said Peter Butler, president and artistic director of ArtWorks.

Butler is a longtime Clinton resident, and professional artist himself, and he touted the space as being an ideal for the artists who will utilize it.

“Part of the attraction is the extraordinary physical space that we have developed with high ceilings and exposed brick, all in a 100-year-old building that promises to showcase some wonderful work,” said Butler. “We are excited and devoted to our mission of exhibiting and selling great art with a strong commitment to supporting our artists through a lower commission rate, ensuring that more of the proceeds from their sales directly benefit their creative endeavors and livelihoods.”

The 2,850-square-foot gallery space, located at 306 Vance St., has been meticulously designed with state-of-the-art dropped-track lighting and hanging systems, those behind the project said.

Sampson Partners, Inc., played a pivotal role in the transformation of the building, which was constructed circa 1920 as a bottling facility and had fallen into disrepair over the years. Through Sampson Partners’ leadership, a complete top-to-bottom rebuild was undertaken over the past two years, one that happened without the aid of grants or other outside funding sources, they attested.

Beyond just a gallery, ArtWorks is committed to enriching the artistic landscape of Clinton through exhibitions, events and other educational initiatives in partnership with the Sampson Arts Council, local schools and other organizations, led by seasoned educator Brenda Nordin, director of Outreach and Art Teaching. The space will also be available for private event rentals.

Thursday’s event will feature a building dedication and remarks from special guest, journalist and author Liza Roberts, who will provide context about how the burgeoning arts scene in Clinton aligns with the vibrant tapestry of North Carolina’s contemporary art landscape. Roberts is the author of “Art of the State: Celebrating the Visual Art of North Carolina.”

Attendees will be able to enjoy hors d’oeuvres, drinks and live music while exploring the many artworks for sale.

“We’re thrilled to welcome the community to our grand opening event and showcase the incredible talent of our regional artists,” said Paul Viser, director of Logistics. “ArtWorks is more than just a gallery — it’s a cultural hub, and we invite everyone to be a part of it.”