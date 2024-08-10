Leftover debris, rooted up trees, crushed crops and the rubble of two destroyed homes are what remains in the wake of Tropical Storm Debby which is believed to have spawned the confirmed tornado that touched down in Harrells Wednesday afternoon.

A residential home and an assisted living facility which housed six adult men, were destroyed. The homes were located on Bland School Road and the roofs were torn off both dwellings. Multiple rooms between the two were also leveled leaving property from inside sprawled across the yards. Neither home is inhabitable.

The tornado struck just after 2 p.m. following a tornado warning that was issued for the area by the The National Weather Service from 2-2:30 p.m. Despite the tornado damage, no one was injured.

