Be a part of the solution - attend the meeting

Sampson County’s Board of Commissioners took bold steps this week to resolve issues they see at the 911 Communications Center, issues that, it appears, are far more about staff retention than merely human error or lack of training.

And while we applaud them for taking a really deep dive into the situation this week and devising multiple alternatives to minimize the situation, it’s the other step they are taking that is perhaps the boldest and most needed move.

That step — opening lines of communication not just about 911 concerns but with any other issue on the public’s mind — is laudable and will provide an eye-opening experience for not just the board but the public.

Commissioners will get an opportunity to clearly see what the public is concerned about and, if necessary, take action to correct any situations they believe need a closer look.

Citizens will have a chance to sit across from one or two of the governing members and explain their concerns, pointing out any issue they see and getting the opportunity to hear from leaders themselves about why things happen as they do.

That two-way conversation should clear the air, removing the veil many in the public believe exists between the governing board and the people they represent.

But for this to be meaningful and actually make a difference, it will take action on the part of the general public. Firstly, that means setting up an appointment in advance and actually attending the meeting, set for Sept. 12, from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. It also means once the appointment is made, showing up and having an adult conversation — minus the theatrics, minus the name-calling and finger-pointing and minus the innuendo — sharing with government leaders the concerns one has, the questions one wants answered, and then listening to the responses.

If commissioners are willing to listen, we should be just as willing to communicate with them, face to face.

Too often lately, you see, the public vents its frustration with county commissioners (and other entities as well) through the bully pulpit of social media, spewing venom about issues, true or presumed accurate, without any real facts to back up their contentions. They hide behind their social media posts to unleash anger, point fingers, rally like-minded fumers and fan the flames of discourse without ever lifting one finger to actually make things better.

We’ve even seen public figures and government officials take to social media to do the same thing, trying to resolve their issues rather than manning up enough to stand toe-to-toe, face-to-face with the ones they are bashing.

Social media has dimmed good, old-fashioned communication in so many ways. It is refreshing to see an avenue that will actually give people a chance to air differences, concerns or, yes, even compliments with their leaders.

It is the real way to right wrongs and make things better in a community.

We’ve always applauded Clinton’s mayor and City Council for their bend toward transparency and a desire to keep the lines of communications open between themselves and the general public. We add the Sampson commissioners to that list with this latest step toward opening those lines of communication.

Board chairman Jerol Kivett said it best in talking about next’s week’s communication sessions, when he noted: “This will give people a chance to talk and us a chance to listen and answer questions. If you have a concern, so do we.”

He’s right. If residents are concerned, commissioners should be too, and they should talk about it, take action when necessary and keep listening.

Attend next week’s communication sessions and be a part of the difference one can make when we take action rather than just mincing words.