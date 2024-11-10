In a celebratory ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday, Royal Lane Park in Clinton unveiled its newly constructed courts, designed for both tennis and pickleball, marking a significant step in the city’s commitment to promoting fitness, community engagement, and recreational diversity. Attendees included city officials, community members, and representatives from local organizations, all gathered to witness the grand opening of an exciting addition to the park’s array of facilities.

Garrett Bryant, director of Clinton’s Recreation and Parks Department, kicked off the ceremony with words of gratitude and enthusiasm for the project. “Thank you everyone for showing up today. It took a while to make this happen, and I appreciate everyone’s support for our community,” Bryant said, addressing the crowd. “This wouldn’t have been possible without the dedication of our staff, the community, and the people who showed unwavering support.”

Bryant’s words were echoed by others who have eagerly awaited the completion of this new recreational space. Avery LeClear, a member of the Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce since August, spoke passionately about the positive impact the courts would have on the community. “This is an incredible addition to our area. I’m so excited to see how much joy and activity these courts will bring,” LeClear said. “Thank you to everyone involved, and congratulations to the community for this great accomplishment.”

Following the ribbon-cutting, Bryant expressed his appreciation for the support shown at the ceremony and his excitement for what the future holds for the courts. “It’s wonderful to have everyone here for the grand opening,” he noted. “We’re constantly working to improve our park and create spaces where people can stay fit, socialize, and enjoy each other’s company. With these courts, we hope to bring more people together, whether they’re playing tennis, pickleball, or both.”

With the courts now officially open, community members were invited to try out the new playing surfaces, with enthusiasts eager to grab their rackets or paddles and dive into the first games. Among them was Judy Anderson, a dedicated pickleball player who also has a history with tennis. Anderson, who plays regularly with the YMCA, made time to attend the opening and even joined Bryant for an impromptu pickleball match, which drew applause and cheers from the crowd. Her experience as a former tennis player shone through as she ultimately won the friendly match on the new court.

“I just couldn’t miss this,” Anderson shared with a smile. “I love both tennis and pickleball — they’re fantastic ways to stay active and have fun with friends. I actually started with tennis, but pickleball has become my new favorite. It’s a wonderful workout and such a fun way to connect with others.”

The addition of these courts is already generating excitement among residents, especially given the growing popularity of pickleball and the long-standing community interest in tennis. Both sports are known for their friendly competitiveness and social appeal, with tennis bringing a traditional, high-energy play style, while pickleball provides a fast-paced, social environment that people of all ages can enjoy. Designed to accommodate players of all skill levels, the courts provide opportunities for beginners learning the basics as well as seasoned athletes looking for a challenging game.

Bryant emphasized that the dual-purpose courts were planned with the community’s needs in mind. The layout and features of the courts ensure accessibility, functionality, and enjoyment for everyone, and the Recreation Department is hopeful that the new facility will attract players and spectators from surrounding areas as well.

In addition to offering recreational opportunities, Bryant and his team at the Clinton Recreation Department see these courts as venues for future local tournaments, with plans to hold both tennis and pickleball events. Set for early spring, the tournaments aim to bring together local players and enthusiasts in a competitive yet friendly environment, helping establish a tradition of tennis and pickleball in Clinton.

As the event wrapped up, attendees stayed to watch or participate in games on the new courts, with excitement evident in the players and spectators alike. “This is more than just a game or two,” LeClear noted, “it’s about connecting people, staying active, and strengthening our sense of community.”

With the new tennis and pickleball courts now open, Royal Lane Park has once again proven its dedication to providing quality recreational amenities for Clinton residents. For both avid players and newcomers eager to try a game, the courts offer a fresh, vibrant space to gather, play, and stay active.