Local media members are teaming up for a new local sports show, as a collaboration between Star Communications, WCLN, and the Sampson Independent.

Ron Davis, of WCLN fame, is spearheading the project, which will involve a live TV show as well as being broadcast on social media, and the recorded show being hosted on YouTube.

As an ode to legendary CHS football coach and broadcaster Robert Hill, Sr., it will take on the name of the show he once hosted — Chatter Box Sports.

The show will cover all local sports at the varsity level in Sampson County as well as covering both East and West Bladen schools.

More information will be released soon as it is made available.

Reach Brandt Young at (910) 247-9036, at [email protected], or on the Sampson Independent Facebook page.