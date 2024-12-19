Growing up in rural Sampson County, it seemed that everyone had a grapevine in their landscape. Grapes have many uses, such as providing fresh, flavorful fruit for eating, making jellies, juices, and wine, improving aesthetics by offering a charming and natural look, or adding visual interest to trellises, arbors, and fences. There is also a cultural connection as many people grow grapes as part of family traditions.

Muscadine grapes, native to the southeastern United States, thrive in the region’s climate and require relatively little pest or disease management. However, proper pruning during the dormant season is essential to maintaining their productivity and ensuring a robust harvest.

When to Prune

The ideal time to prune muscadine grapevines is in late January to February when the plants are dormant but before new spring growth begins. Pruning during this window helps the plant conserve energy and focus on producing high-quality fruit.

Pruning Steps

Follow these simple steps to keep your vines healthy:

• Gather Tools and Gear Use sharp hand pruners or long-handled loppers to make clean cuts. Wear gloves, a long-sleeve shirt, and eye protection to safeguard yourself from scrapes and scratches.

• Remove Dead or Diseased Wood Begin by cutting away any dead, damaged, or diseased branches. Clear the clutter to ensure the vine’s resources are directed toward healthy growth.

• Prune Last Year’s Growth Trace each branch back to where it grew from the main vine, and cut it about three inches from its origin. Leave only 2 to 3 buds per branch, as these buds will produce new growth and fruit.

• Expect a Lean Look After pruning, the vine may look bare—like a skeleton. This is normal! Healthy muscadine vines can grow up to four feet of new branches in a single growing season.

• Don’t Worry About Bleeding It’s common to see sap dripping from freshly cut branches. This “bleeding” is a natural process and won’t harm the vine.

Additional Tips

Proper pruning not only increases fruit production but also helps the vine maintain an ideal shape for easier harvesting. For trellised systems, focus on training the vines along horizontal supports to maximize sunlight exposure.

For detailed instructions, refer to these resources: · Muscadine Grapes in the Home Garden (NC State) · Step-by-Step Approach to Pruning Carlos Muscadine Grapevines (NC State)

• Home Garden Muscadine Grapes (Clemson University)

For more information or guidance on home gardening, contact the Sampson Extension Center at 910-592-7161 and ask for the Plant Clinic.