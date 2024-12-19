Church, alumni partner with schools to give back

The church family of Sampson Chapel donates their annual Christmas cheer fund to Sampson Middle. Pictured, from left, are Dr. Wesley Johnson, Larry Deaver, Dr. Tony Faison, Dr. Linda Brunson and Shirley Williams.

Receiving the check on behalf of Sunset Avenue was Assistant Principal Nicole Boykin (left). Pictured with her are, Christine Brewington, Denise McLamb, Brain DeMay, Dr. Linda Brunson, Dr. Wesley Johnson, Donnie Southerland and Toni Spell.

Seeking to bring the gift of Christmas to students throughout Clinton City Schools, local church Sampson Chapel and the Clinton High School class of 1972 came together to donate funds to students in need, so no child goes without during the holiday season.

Monday morning members of those groups were huddled up in the entrance at Sunset Avenue. With that gathering came checks, which were presented to CCS staff, who accepted those gifts on behalf of their students.

The first batch of the undisclosed funds, from the class of ‘72, went towards sponsoring K-5th students, from families in need within the city schools; each in honor of the schools systems annual ‘Angel Tree Project’. While CCS crews were unsure of when the project began, its goal remains unchanged today — ensuring all students get gifts for Christmas.

The names of families receiving the gifts were kept anonymous, but the donated funds will be used to purchase clothes, colored pencils, a bicycle and other presents for students.

Part of raising proceeds for the angel tree project comes from sponsors, teachers and community members for support. This is where the class of ‘72 contributions came into play — the money they earned is a part of a traditional give-back campaign they do yearly.

The principals from each CCS school were presented the donations said there was no shortage of gratitude for the generosity from their alumni.

“We are really excited to receive this donation from the class of ‘72,” Dr. Angela Harding of Butler Avenue, said. “We have a couple of families that are in need, and through our angel tree we have a couple of students who need just a few more items to make their Christmas special. So this is right on time and we truly appreciate it.”

“Like Dr. Harding said, these donations will help bring Christmas presents to our students so we’ll put it to good use,” Greg Dirks, principal of LC Kerr, added. “We always appreciate this because it’s from the class of ‘72, who always gives back to their former school system as part of their annual donation to our angel tree.”

Sampson Chapel’s donation was also part of a long ongoing tradition it hosts annually. Coming from a $1,000 cheer fund the church sets aside yearly, the monies from that fund are shared with people who are in need throughout the community. Members from the church were present that day to give the holiday donation this year to a Sampson Middle student.

“It always feels good to be able to help a student that’s in need,” Dr. Tony Faison, Sampson Middle principal — who accepted the donation — said. “I give thanks to Sampson Chapel for doing what they’re doing and the school is also going to add to this, so it’s good. Matter of fact, I’m gonna take him shopping this afternoon (Monday).”

Board of Education chair for the city schools,Dr. Linda Brunson, was present as both a member of the class of ‘72 and Sampson Chapel. With plenty spoken by CCS leadership, Brunson shared thoughts from her church’s perspective, viewpoints that centered on service.

“Our church does a Christmas cheer fund every year and we pick 10 families to give at least $100 each,” Brunson said. “Because my class of ‘72 was giving to kindergarten through fifth grade; we decided we would do the middle school for the church donation this year. So, one child at Sampson Middle School will benefit from our church Christmas cheer fund and we’re always happy to give.”

Brunson added that their giving gestures extend beyond just the Christmas holiday.

“Us giving, it’s not only during the holidays,” she said. “If there are needs throughout the year, people can contact our church, deacons and trustees. We take each case individually and we will be happy to serve.”

Among administration representatives was Superintendent Dr. Wesley Johnson, who spoke of the value of giving back.

“Well, I’m excited that our students have continued to reap the benefits of our previous Dark Horses,” he said. “Also, it’s always great to have our former classes to give back to the system that helped them to achieve such great things. The class of ‘72 is very special as are all of our classes. The angel tree is something that we feel is very impactful, we feel like it helps a lot of our families and we appreciate the kind generosity of the church gift and also the class of ‘72.”

Reach Michael B. Hardison at 910-249-4231. Follow us on Twitter at @SamsponInd, like us on Facebook, and check out our Instagram at @thesampsonindependent.