DUNN — The Isaacs and the Central Baptist Church Choir are coming together this Friday, Dec. 1, for a night of inspiration, faith and unforgettable music.

The concert is set for 7 p.m. at Central Baptist Church, located at 6050 Plain View Hwy in Dunn. The doors will open at 6:15 p.m. General admission tickets are available for $30. Ticket prices will increase by $10 on the day of the show. Group rates and VIP packages are available.

The Isaacs are an award-winning family group whose musical journey spans five decades, collaborating with iconic figures like Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, Vince Gill, Alison Krauss, and many more. Their music has graced over 50 albums and prestigious stages, including Carnegie Hall, CMA Fest, and the Grand Ole Opry.

The Central Baptist Church Choir, led by Pastor Darren Hughes, has touched the lives of many for more than 30 years. With over 100 voices, they bring energy to every service, offering songs that reach the heart, whether they are traditional Southern Gospel numbers or contemporary Christian hits.

To secure tickets, visit iTIckets.com or call iTickets at 612-554-4804 (fees apply). Those interested can also visit the Central Baptist Church office during business hours: Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Call the office at 910-892-7914 for further information.