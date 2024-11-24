The Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce has a new director following an announcement this week from its board naming Avery LeClear to the position.

LeClear, who is originally from Clemmons and a graduate of Campbell University, has been working in the Chamber offices since the unexpected departure of former director Matt Stone in late summer. Since August, LeClear has served in the capacity of marketing and events coordinator.

On Wednesday, Chamber President Pat Nobles announced her promotion.

“Avery is passionate about creating meaningful connections with the community and is eager to bring fresh perspectives to the Chamber,” Nobles wrote in his announcement release.

“With Avery’s leadership, we look forward to exploring new opportunities to support our members and enrich our community. Join us in welcoming Avery into her new role,” Nobles continued.

LeClear graduated from Campbell in May and, she said, was introduced to Clinton and Sampson County when she saw the posting about the marketing position at the Clinton-Sampson Chamber and decided to apply.

“It aligned perfectly with what I wanted to do. I knew I wanted to work in some type of public relations, community-centered job, and I felt like it was a perfect match for me; that’s why I’m here now,” she said in an interview Thursday.

LeClear said she was humbled that the Chamber board chose her for the new role.

“And I’m very honored and grateful that the board saw fit to put me in this position. I feel blessed to have it, and I am very excited for the future of the Chamber.”

While LeClear is still assessing plans for the Chamber’s future, she did say she and Chamber board members had already been looking to the future and 2025, hoping to put together plans that will “make the Chamber desirable for members, and helpful to them as well.

LeClear said in her first few months in Sampson County, one of the things that has become crystal clear is how tight-knit the community is here.

“If we leverage that, how the community works together and is involved in everything … that is going to be one of my first steps to making the Chamber what it needs to be and what it can be.”