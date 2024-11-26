A two-vehicle collision near Minne-Hall and Dunn roads Saturday night claimed the life of a 19-year old Aurtyville woman and left two more with serious injuries.

Esmeralda Salas, 19, of 131 Boren Brick Road, Autryville was killed in the collision, and two others, Daniel Velazquez, 19, of 86 Taylors Bridge Hwy, Clinton and Anthony Williams, 62, of 457 Martha Lane, Autryville were transported to area hospital for treatment of their injuries.

According to reports released by the N.C. Highway Patrol, the accident happened around 8:53 p.m., Nov. 23, at the intersection of State Road 1414 and SR 1002. Those reports show a 2012 Chevrolet Tahoe, driven by Velazquez, was traveling west on SR 1414 and failed to stop at a stop sign. Velazquez’s Tahoe collided with a 2009 Honda passenger car traveling south on SR 1002 and operated by Williams.

After impact, the Tahoe traveled off the roadway to the left, overturned several times and came to rest in a field on its top, facing south. An unrestrained rear passenger, identified as Salas was ejected from the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Williams’ vehicle, reports show, came to an uncontrolled rest on the eastbound shoulder of SR 1414, facing southeast.

Both drivers sustained serious injuries. Velazquez was transported to Cape Fear Regional Medical Center while Williams was transported to WakeMed. Their conditions were not known at press time.

Reckless driving was cited as a contributing factor in the collision, however, charges from the incident were still pending at press time. Alcohol was not believed to have played a role.

This marks the 20th fatality in Sampson County since January.

