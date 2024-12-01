There are few things the town of Roseboro is better known for than its annual Christmas events each December.

Drawing large crowds to Roseboro’s small-town community, the Christmas tree lighting and the Christmas parade encompass the Roseboro Christmas experience.

“I love to see the children’s smiling faces and just taking in the goodwill spreading throughout the town,” said Roseboro Town Commissioner Cyndi Templin.

Fast approaching, the Christmas tree lighting will be held Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Roseboro Common. Town officials said they are excited to have this tradition at the Roseboro Stage this year. Their section of the Mountains-to-Sea Trail, adjacent to the stage, will be sparkling with decorations, holiday spirit, and lots of festive lights. Everyone is invited for the event that keeps visitors coming back, year after year, to experience a Roseboro Christmas.

Santa visits will begin as early as 5:30 p.m., at Roseboro Common; there, visitors will find Santa’s sleigh and three of his tiny reindeer, as well as Rolls and Flash BBQ food trucks. Eat, frolic, chat with Santa, and get lots of family photos while admiring a decorated Roseboro, town officials urge.

Entertainment will comprise of musical and dance performances from local students, as well as the traditional tree-lighting ceremony, which will begin at 7 p.m.

Roseboro is on its way to becoming a stop that offers unique shopping, dining, outdoor recreation, and cultural opportunities for the whole family to enjoy, town officials noted.

Roseboro Mayor Alice Butler stated that everyone should come out to, “kick off the Christmas season with us.”The jewel of Sampson County in December, anyone interested should mark their calendars for Tuesday, Dec. 3, for a sojourn to Roseboro’s Christmas Tree Lighting.

Following this iconic ceremony, the 2024 Roseboro Christmas Parade is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 13.

Area resident Randy Kelly notes this as, “one of the great events put on by the town. Plus, it’s free for everyone!”

Santa and food trucks will again arrive at 5:30 p.m., with the parade float and vehicle procession beginning at 7 p.m.

Roseboro will announce its parade grand marshal, in the coming weeks, but in the meantime, the town officials are inviting everyone to come out to enjoy Christmas in Roseboro.