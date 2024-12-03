The holiday weekend ended with the death of a 20-year-old Sampson County woman, a passenger in a single-vehicle collision near Turkey Saturday morning.

According to North Carolina Highway Patrol reports, Keyli Nichole Calix, of Cabin Museum Road, died at the scene before EMS arrived.

The accident happened around 10:27 a.m. Saturday on Dave Bright Road, near the intersection of Pine Ridge Road.

Trooper W.A. Davis’ report showed that the vehicle, driven by Kjuan N. Woodard, 21, of Sherrell Road, Goldsboro, was traveling north on Dave Bright Road and ran off the road to the right. Woodward’s vehicle collided with a mailbox before hitting a culvert. The vehicle came to rest on the right side of the road.

Speed and impairment were not factors for the accident, the report indicated. No charges have been filed. The driver was not buckled, and it is unknown if the passenger was restrained.

Saturday’s Thanksgiving weekend accident marks the 21st death on Sampson County roadways since January. In 2022, there were 20 total deaths from car accidents in Sampson County, and in 2023 there were a total of 28 deaths on Sampson County roads.